JSW Steel eyes top-two position outside China, says Jayant Acharya

Steel prices have been on an uptrend. What is the outlook?

For JSW Steel , 2025-26 has been a transformational year. Despite external challenges, we delivered strong operational performance. We entered into strategic JVs with leading global steel players — JFE in the Bhushan Power and Steel (BPSL) asset and Posco. Both will provide a double engine of growth in India.

We started our capacity expansion projects last year — Utkal, Kadapa, downstream investments, and the rampup of JSW Vijayanagar Metallics assets.

Simultaneously, we are enhancing our raw material security. Most importantly, we significantly strengthened our balance sheet after the BPSL asset sale. These form the foundation for the next phase of growth.

The growth path we are now projecting — 62 mt for JSW Steel and 78 mt including JVs in India — will make us one of the largest steel companies in the world. That long-term story is rooted in our belief in India’s growth story.

Where would JSW Steel position itself on the global steel map with this expansion?

If you look at steel production by major countries, our capacity would probably be comparable to the production levels of the US or Japan, which are ranked third and fourth globally. So, this is a significant step up. We will probably be among the top two steel producers outside China.

Steel prices increased year-on-year and sequentially. What are your expectations in the near term?

From the lows seen in the third quarter (October-December/Q3), prices gradually inched up between January and March, supported by seasonal demand in India as well as the safeguard duty. Part of the price impact was reflected in the fourth quarter (January-March/Q4), while the remaining impact will flow into the first quarter (April-June/Q1) of 2026-27.

Costs have also risen, and that will play out in Q1 as well. However, we expect to offset that through higher prices and improved spreads.

To what extent do you think the safeguard duty has contributed to the firming up of steel prices in the domestic market?

The safeguard duty has helped provide a stable environment for the industry. Countries across the world have been imposing safeguard measures — in the range of 25 to 50 per cent — for some time now. India’s approach is far more balanced.

It gives us the visibility and confidence to expand in India. Supply chains within the country need to be developed to reduce the global volatility we are seeing today. Steel is a key building block for the infrastructure, manufacturing, and renewable energy sectors. These are critical sectors that need to be self-reliant within the country.

Could you give a broad breakup of your capacity expansion and the expected investment outlay?

Our interim goal has been to achieve 50 mt capacity in India by 2030-31. We will reach 49 mt in India without JVs by 2029-30 and scale that up to 62 mt by 2031-32.

Our overall investments will exceed ₹2 trillion. Of this, ₹1.26 trillion has already been approved and is currently underway. Depending on the mix of projects we eventually take up, the remaining investment would be between ₹80,000 crore and ₹1 trillion.

The entire capital expenditure (capex) programme will be completed by 2032-33. We expect annual spending of around ₹25,000 crore to ₹30,000 crore going forward. Apart from growth projects, this includes mining expenditure, downstream investments, and sustenance capex.

What is giving you the confidence to pursue such a major expansion in a volatile global environment?

It stems from the opportunity that India presents. With the global volatility seen over the last few years — whether tariffs or geopolitical conflicts — supply chains within countries are becoming increasingly important.

China is slowing, and the world is looking for a reliable supply-chain partner. India can fill that gap.

But India is fundamentally a domestic-driven economy. So while we will manufacture for global markets, our primary growth will come from the domestic market.

What is the impact of rupee depreciation on JSW Steel, particularly on input costs?

Coking coal and other coal prices have moved up. Iron ore prices have also started increasing, although we managed to improve the blend and lower specific consumption levels. Flux prices have risen because of the West Asia conflict. Logistics costs have gone up substantially, and finally, there is the foreign exchange impact on the entire import component.