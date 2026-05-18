Keki Mistry may get an extension as interim part-time chairman of HDFC Bank

Mistry was appointed interim part-time chairman of HDFC Bank with effect from March 19, 2026, for a period of three months, following approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). His term is set to end on June 19, 2026.

Mistry had earlier indicated that he was not inclined to continue beyond the three-month period. “As far as I am concerned, my role is for three months. I would like to stabilise things as much as I can. At the end of three months, would I want to continue? At the moment, my feeling is no,” he had said in March.

“The search for a person who can serve a full term is underway. However, if required, the current interim part-time chairman could be asked to continue for up to another three months until the new person is identified and appointed,” a source aware of the matter said.

An email sent to HDFC Bank did not elicit a response.

The bank’s managing director and chief executive officer, Sashidhar Jagdishan, had publicly backed Mistry continuing in the role beyond the initial three-month period.

“Kaizad and I are rooting for Keki Mistry to continue as part-time chairman of HDFC Bank. The board will take its decision, taking into account all matters of fact available from a regulatory perspective. Based on that, they will recommend the appropriate name to the RBI,” Jagdishan had said following the bank’s Q4FY26 earnings.

However, it appears unlikely that Mistry would be willing to take on the role for a longer duration.