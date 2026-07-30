Kotak IB names Ramesh Srinivasan vice-chairman, appoints co-CEOs

Kotak Investment Banking (KIB), the investment banking arm of Kotak Mahindra Bank, on Thursday announced the appointment of Ramesh Srinivasan as non-executive vice-chairman of the board for a three-year term, effective August 1, 2026.

In his new role, Srinivasan will advise the management on strategic matters and key institutional relationships, among other responsibilities, the firm said in a press release.

The board also appointed V. Jayasankar and Sourav Mallik as managing directors and co-chief executive officers (co-CEOs). Both will lead the investment banking business with equal authority and responsibility.

“Over the last decade, Kotak Investment Banking, under Ramesh’s leadership, has strengthened its position as a trusted, differentiated and market-leading franchise. Jayasankar and Sourav are exceptionally well placed to lead the business,” said Uday Kotak, chairman of Kotak Investment Banking.