Kunal Shah named WhatsApp CEO: A look at Indian biz leaders at global firms

Cred founder Kunal Shah was appointed global head of WhatsApp on Monday, becoming the first Indian chief executive of the messaging platform.

His appointment is the latest example of the growing global influence of Indian business leaders. Several entrepreneurs who built successful ventures in India, as well as executives who held senior leadership roles at leading Indian companies, have gone on to occupy top positions at some of the world's largest corporations, financial institutions and consumer brands. Here is a look at some of the prominent names who made the transition from India's corporate landscape to the global stage.

Kunal Shah

Entrepreneur and founder of Indian fintech platform Cred, Kunal Shah, has been appointed global head of WhatsApp following Meta's announcement of a major investment in his fintech venture. One of India's best-known entrepreneurs and angel investors, Shah first gained prominence in 2010 when he co-founded FreeCharge with Sandeep Tandon. The platform enabled users to recharge mobile phones and pay utility bills while earning rewards before being acquired by Snapdeal. He later founded Cred, a fintech platform that rewards users for timely credit card bill payments. Beyond entrepreneurship, Shah has invested in several successful startups across sectors including fintech, education, mobility, gaming and e-commerce.

Ajay Banga

Ajay Banga is the president of the World Bank Group, a position he assumed in June 2023. Before taking charge at the World Bank, Banga served as president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Mastercard, where he led the company through a period of significant global expansion. He began his career as an intern at Nestlé India and spent 13 years in sales, marketing and general management roles, helping launch several products and brands. He later held senior positions at PepsiCo and Citigroup before joining Mastercard. Banga was elected chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce in 2020 and joined private equity firm General Atlantic in 2022.

Manvinder 'Vindi' Banga

Manvinder 'Vindi' Banga is an Indian-British businessman and brother of Ajay Banga. He currently serves as chairman of Haleon Plc, chair of the Council of Imperial College London and chair of UK Government Investments, the British government's centre of expertise for corporate governance and corporate finance. Banga spent 33 years at Unilever, holding a series of leadership roles across India, Asia and global markets. Between 2000 and 2005, he served as chairman and managing director of Hindustan Unilever, having earlier led the company's soaps and detergents division, which was then Unilever's largest such business globally by volume. He later moved to Unilever's headquarters in London, overseeing global hair and oral care categories before joining the company's executive board as president of foods in 2005 and subsequently taking on responsibility for home and personal care in 2008. Banga also served as a non-executive director of Maruti Suzuki from 2003 to 2012.

Leena Nair

Leena Nair is the global chief executive officer of French luxury fashion house Chanel and one of the most prominent Indian-origin executives in the global corporate world. Before joining Chanel in January 2022, she spent more than three decades at Unilever, where she rose through the ranks to become the company's first female and youngest-ever chief human resources officer. Nair began her career at Hindustan Unilever in India and later became a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive, which oversees the company's business performance as well as its environmental and social impact goals. During her tenure, she championed initiatives including the commitment to pay a living wage across Unilever's supply chain. She was recognised by Queen Elizabeth II as one of the UK's accomplished Indian business leaders and featured in Fortune India's Most Powerful Women list in 2021.

Ravi Kumar S

Ravi Kumar Singisetti is the chief executive officer of Cognizant. Since taking over the role, he has focused on accelerating Cognizant's artificial intelligence (AI) strategy, strengthening client relationships and driving sustainable growth. Before joining Cognizant, Kumar spent more than two decades at Infosys, serving in several leadership positions, including president of the company from 2016 to 2022. He also led major business units covering insurance, healthcare, cards and payments. Earlier in his career, he worked as a nuclear scientist at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre.

Vimal Kapur

Vimal Kapur is chairman and chief executive officer of Honeywell, the US-based multinational conglomerate corporation. Kapur began his career in 1986 and joined a Honeywell joint venture in 1989, steadily rising through the organisation over more than three decades. He previously served as president and chief operating officer before becoming chairman in 2024. During his tenure at Honeywell, Kapur has led several major business divisions, including Performance Materials and Technologies, Building Automation and Honeywell Process Solutions.