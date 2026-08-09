L&T's next defence bet: ₹5,000 crore in electronics over five years

What’s next for L&T in the defence segment?

One of our focus areas is radars. We got our first breakthrough in the segment with the high-power radar (HPR) contract, awarded in March 2024 and valued at ₹5,700 crore, for the Indian Air Force. We had previously manufactured mechanical and drive elements for the Rohini radar. However, its microwave components and electronics were manufactured by Bharat Electronics, a defence public-sector undertaking (DPSU). For HPR, we manufactured it end-to-end, with Israel’s Elta Systems as our partner on the project.

Even the radar elements? Because that would bea step change...

Yes. It was a step change. Now, we are making substantial investments in our own radar research and development (R&D). We are also investing in autonomous systems, both airborne and marine. The third area of investment is directed-energy weapons and laser equipment.

Have you already begun R&D for directed-energy weapons?

We are working with the Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences, a Defence Research and Development Organisation laboratory, on that front. L&T recognises that counter-drone systems will be important, and that’s another area we are looking at. Our emphasis on electronics has also increased, and we are setting up additional manufacturing facilities in that segment. We have made electronics a vertical. Apart from strategic electronics, we are bringing in industrial electronics too. For that reason, we have clubbed all of them together under electronics products and systems. At present, the business segment is linked to L&T Precision Engineering and Systems, but the idea is to make it an independent entity in the future.

How much investment are we talking about across radars, directed-energy weapons, and electronics?

We made substantial investments while establishing the initial infrastructure in the defence sector. At present, we are spending between 3 and 5 per cent of our revenue on R&D for strategic systems. For electronics, we are making separate investments.

Can we get an idea of what that entails?

We are looking at investments of about ₹5,000 crore in electronics alone over the next five years.

Any update on the light tank, the Zorawar?

One of the tanks is located in a high-altitude region, and another is at Avadi in Tamil Nadu. They are currently undergoing internal trials. I would say that within a year, we will graduate to user trials.

One of the things that L&T put its money into early but didn’t get rewarded for is shipbuilding...

I think we are on the cusp of a big turnaround in shipbuilding. We are building multi-purpose vessels for the Navy. We have also been declared the lowest bidder for the repeat order and will build more ships under that project. We are also building cadet training ships. We now expect to have a role in next-generation warships such as corvettes, frigates, and destroyers.

We are open to working synergistically with DPSU shipyards to optimise capacities and speed up deliveries to the Navy. The mine countermeasure vessels and landing platform dock projects are some future opportunities.

It’s not just domestic demand; export orders are also materialising. We were recently declared the lowest bidder for two export programmes for Vietnam — 14 high-speed guard boats and four offshore patrol vessels.

We are also designing and developing a special operations diesel-electric midget submarine. We are also looking to hand over an extra-large autonomous underwater vessel to the Navy for deployment on lease within a year.

Major opportunities are now opening up on the commercial shipbuilding side as well, thanks to enabling government policies and the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.

Do you plan to participate in the Centre’s Shipbuilding Development Scheme?