Mahindra Finance to cut mobility loan share, expand newer segments by FY31

You have wanted to diversify the loan portfolio to protect against external factors that could adversely impact a particular business segment. How is the plan progressing?

When I joined the franchise, I recognised its strong position in the rural and semi-urban mobility business. Protecting that position remains my priority. The rationale for diversification is to ensure that the franchise’s growth runway extends beyond mobility. Operating predominantly in one segment naturally limits our long-term growth potential. That said, diversification has to be value-accretive.

We identified two adjacent segments — affordable housing and select prime-mortgage lending, and secured lending to micro and small enterprises. Many of our existing mobility customers are entrepreneurs, transporters, single-vehicle operators and small business owners. We see an opportunity to participate in the formalisation of micro and small enterprises by providing them with secured lending solutions.

Our diversification strategy is, therefore, largely focused on secured lending. We are also in the process of bringing the housing finance company into the non-banking financial company (NBFC). Regulatory approvals are progressing, and some have been received. There are several advantages to operating as one consolidated franchise, particularly as the regulatory arbitrage associated with operating the two entities separately is gradually reducing.

The current flavour of the market is gold loans. Do you want to enter the area?

A gold loan is an attractive asset category. It is the second-largest retail lending segment, and rural and semi-urban customers have a strong affinity towards gold, which, along with land, is a key asset held by rural households. It is also a secured lending product. However, there are concerns around business viability. Competition has intensified with several players entering the segment, while the traditional gold-loan model involves significant operating costs related to vaults, strong rooms, valuers and gold-handling infrastructure. Increased competition could also put pressure on yields and returns. We may explore a different operating model rather than follow the traditional approach. We will evaluate the costs and returns and enter the segment only when we believe it can be value-accretive.

What is the broad strategy for the NBFC?

Our broader strategy is set out in the FY31 plan. We have doubled our loan books from around ₹60,000 crore to ₹1.30 trillion and improved asset quality, although we fell short of our targeted net interest margin (NIM). For FY27-31, we are targeting assets under management growth of 16-18 per cent compounded annually, keeping GS2 and GS3 assets below 10 per cent and credit costs within 1.3-1.7 per cent. We aim to maintain a return on assets in the range of 2.2-2.5 per cent. We are currently at around 2.2 per cent and want to sustain this level before gradually improving returns.

Our medium-term objective is to deliver a return on equity of 15 per cent, with scope for further improvement through leverage. These are medium-term goals and should be assessed over that period rather than on a quarter-on-quarter basis. We remain committed to a secured lending model and do not intend to enter unsecured lending as part of this growth strategy.

Given the weak monsoon, El Niño concerns and drought conditions declared in certain states, are you witnessing any stress in particular regions?

The impact needs to be assessed regionally rather than viewing it as a pan-Indian issue. While the overall monsoon deficit has been around 13 per cent, there are significant regional variations. We have around 20,000 frontline officers across the country, and our approach is to tailor collection strategies to local conditions rather than adopt a uniform approach across regions. However, delayed sowing has pushed back the kharif harvest and the realisation of farm incomes. Rabi sowing has also been relatively delayed. As a result, we could see some repayment delays over the course of the year. There is a distinction between delay and default, and our business model is designed to absorb such delays. Our target credit-cost range remains 1.3-1.7 per cent, and the business model has the capacity to withstand even a weak monsoon. We have also built additional provisions of around ₹852 crore as a buffer against potential downcycles, including an adverse El Niño outcome. In addition, we have strengthened our liquidity position, with a buffer of around ₹17,000 crore, which gives us flexibility even if funding conditions tighten.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been encouraging NBFCs to diversify their funding sources and reduce dependence on banks. How is the company addressing this?

Bank borrowing accounts for around 51 per cent of our funding mix. However, it is important to look beyond direct bank loans and consider the ultimate source of funding across instruments such as non-convertible debentures, securitisation and direct assignments. Our strong track record and resilient franchise have helped us retain access to bank funding even during challenging periods such as Covid. We also have a deposit-taking licence, which provides another source of funding, and we have been stepping up our focus on deposits. However, banks will continue to remain an important source of funding for structural reasons. Our position as one of the largest tractor financiers and a leading used-vehicle financier gives us access to a substantial pool of priority-sector lending (PSL) assets, which banks have a strong appetite for. These assets can be transferred through on-lending arrangements, securitisation and direct assignments. Our objective is to diversify funding through retail deposits and capital markets while optimising our overall cost of funds.

If interest rates increase further, what could be the impact on the company’s cost of funds and margins?

We expect an increase of approximately 10 basis points in the cost of funds during the current financial year. However, the impact on the net interest margin is more complicated. During the festival season, the lending environment is competitive. We need to balance loan growth with margins. If we pass on the entire increase in borrowing costs to customers, it could affect our growth momentum. Our peers are growing at around 20 per cent, while our growth is approximately 15 per cent. Therefore, we need to maintain reasonable growth without compromising on lending yields and returns.

How does the company intend to achieve this growth?

Today, more than 80 per cent of our business is concentrated in the wheels and mobility segment. As a scaled player, our growth in the existing mobility portfolio will broadly track the underlying industry opportunity. The faster growth will come from newer businesses, particularly mortgages and lending to micro, small and medium enterprises, which have a longer growth runway. Between FY27 and FY31, we expect the share of mobility in our overall portfolio to decline from 80-85 per cent to about 70 per cent, with the balance increasingly contributed by these newer segments. This shift in portfolio mix will help us achieve our targeted AUM growth of 16-18 per cent compounded annually while building a more diversified and resilient franchise. If we maintain a growth rate of 16-18 per cent, our loan books could exceed ₹3 trillion by FY31.

What is your assessment of the potential impact of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s consultation paper?

We participate in the insurance revenue pool in several capacities and are also moving towards insurance manufacturing. We have submitted our views to the regulator. Our central argument is that expanding insurance coverage, ensuring fair policies and improving claim settlements require a broader focus than commissions alone. We recognise the regulator’s customer-first approach, but believe customer welfare needs to be viewed holistically. Distribution involves more than selling a policy; it includes advising customers and helping them choose products suited to their needs. With a significant presence in rural and semi-urban markets, we understand the cost of serving these customers. We have, therefore, called for appropriate commission rates and a phased implementation. Rural and semi-urban markets may require somewhat higher commissions to support the broader objective of “Insurance for All by 2047”.

What would be the financial impact be if the proposed insurance commission guidelines are implemented in their current form?

I would not like to quantify the impact at this stage, but it could be fairly meaningful because a considerable portion of the non-interest income.

Do you have compensatory measures to offset the potential reduction in insurance commission?

We see opportunities to offset some of the potential reduction in commission income through higher volumes over the medium to long term. Our corporate-agency licence is only a year old, and insurance penetration across our franchise remains low. Our branches have only recently started distributing retail and motor insurance products. As these capabilities mature, we expect the number of insurance products sold per customer to increase. Over the next three years, we see a reasonable opportunity for higher volumes to compensate for some of the commission income, which could be affected by the proposed changes.

Are you concerned about the proposed restrictions on revolving credit and their potential impact on your business?

My understanding is that the regulator intends to address excessive flexi-loan structures, particularly arrangements where loans are repeatedly topped up without any meaningful reduction in the principal. However, the language is not entirely clear, leaving uncertainty over whether other products, such as channel finance and overdrafts against fixed deposits, could also fall within the scope.