Major reforms, consolidation in the works: Coal India CMD B Sairam

What are the top three priorities currently on your list?

The three key priorities for CIL right now are supply or offtake, production, and large-scale reforms and consolidation. Supply has become the top priority because we began this year with around 130 million tonnes (mt) of coal stock at our pitheads. Over time, we aim to reduce inventory to more optimal levels of around 50 mt for operational flexibility. Last year, we produced 768 mt, and inventory was close to 20 per cent of annual production. Our effort is to gradually moderate this ratio closer to 10 per cent.

Does consolidation also include the listing of subsidiaries?

Yes, definitely. Last year, we listed BCCL and CMPDI, and both performed well, strengthening our confidence in investor appetite for mining-sector companies. Post-listing, CMPDI appreciated around 16 per cent, while BCCL appreciated around 43 per cent. Today, CMPDI’s market capitalisation (mcap) is around ₹14,000 crore, while BCCL’s mcap is around ₹15,500 crore. This year, we are progressing with initial public offering plans for South Eastern Coalfields and Mahanadi Coalfields. Around 25 per cent equity dilution is under consideration, with greater clarity on timelines expected around August or September.

Can you elaborate on the reforms the company is planning?

The current financial year is being observed as a year of reforms at CIL. We have identified 60 reform measures across exploration, evacuation infrastructure, marketing, human resources (HR), and research and development. These include artificial intelligence and machine learning integration in exploration and geological mapping, along with a shift towards hydraulic and electro-hydraulic drilling systems. On the marketing side, reforms include reducing dependence on imported coal at imported coal-based power plants and smoother implementation of SHAKTI policy mechanisms.

What are the HR reforms you referred to?

One major initiative is an employee health and mental wellness policy, which is a unique proposition in public-sector undertaking parlance. Another is a policy on corporate communications. Mechanisation, digitalisation, and first-mile connectivity systems are also helping in manpower containment, while recruitment is now largely limited to executive positions and land-acquisition-linked employment. There was also a gap at middle-management levels. We are now addressing this through faster promotions. Recently, we promoted around 550 executives from E4 to E5 levels, and more senior-level promotions are also planned.

How will CIL fund its diversification projects?

CIL has traditionally remained debt-free and has historically not approached debt markets. However, diversification projects such as coal gasification will follow a 70:30 debt-equity structure. Bankers have been identified for the Lakhanpur gasification project, and the debt drawdown process may begin this year itself. For internal projects such as evacuation infrastructure, rail systems, and captive renewable projects, funding will continue through internal accruals.

What are the production and supply targets for FY27?

This year, CIL’s production target has been fixed at 815 mt after evaluating anticipated demand from both the power and non-power sectors, while the supply target is higher at 850 mt. Efficiency will now be measured not only in terms of production, but also supply and dispatches. If we produce 815 mt and supply 850 mt, inventory could reduce by around 35 mt to 95 mt by the end of FY27.

If you focus on liquidation of stocks, would it not raise concerns among consumers about quality?

Customers are at the centre of our strategy. We have third-party sampling mechanisms for all dispatches. Nearly half the coal moving through rail and merry-go-round systems is now routed through Coal Handling Plant silo systems, where fresh and stocked coal are blended through automated conveyor systems to ensure consistency in quality.

What is the progress on coal gasification projects?

The most advanced gasification project is at Lakhanpur in Odisha under Mahanadi Coalfields. The project involves an investment of around ₹25,000 crore and a planned ammonium nitrate capacity of 660,000 tonnes. We are also evaluating projects near Asansol under Eastern Coalfields Limited and near Chandrapur under Western Coalfields, with detailed project reports (DPRs) under preparation. Coal gasification has become strategically important for India, particularly because geopolitical developments such as the West Asia crisis highlight the importance of energy security.

Has the West Asia crisis affected CIL?

(It has) mainly through higher diesel and explosives costs, although availability has not been an issue. CIL and its contractors are major diesel consumers. However, operationally, there has been no disruption because supplies remain largely available.

CIL’s profit dropped 11 per cent in FY26. What are your plans to improve financial performance in FY27?

The last financial year was somewhat mixed. While production growth remained relatively moderate, we were able to adequately meet demand and maintain comfortable strategic coal stocks, which was important from the perspective of energy security and supply stability. Last year was an aberration for coal demand. Moderated summer temperatures and heavy rainfall were the main reasons for subdued demand. However, demand has picked up since January.

This year, India has already met a record peak power demand of 256 gigawatts (Gw). Analysts say demand could touch 270 Gw during May or June, especially because of El Niño conditions. We are fully prepared to meet whatever demand arises. We are hopeful of a better financial performance this year.

What is the status of CIL’s foray into thermal power generation projects?