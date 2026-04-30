Massive traction in AI services revenue: Infosys CEO & MD Salil Parekh

At Infosys’ AI Investor Day, Nilekani said this AI technology shift is happening much faster than previous ones. Can the IT industry survive this wave, and how do you see Infosys’ growth evolving in response?

The (AI) technology is moving fast, but its adoption in large companies is slower because they already have existing capabilities and infrastructure that need to be integrated with AI over time. Our focus is on the six AI services we discussed at the Investor Day, which gives us an addressable market of $300 billion. Our AI services revenue was about 5.5 per cent at the end of the third quarter. That number increased in the fourth quarter, and we are seeing massive traction in this area. Over the next three years, it will become a larger part of the business and contribute more significantly to overall growth. With Infosys, I’m absolutely convinced that we are fully committed to the AI transformation. It’s not as if we are only now starting to think about it or planning to come up with a strategy over the next six months.

We also shared that we do see compression in some parts of the business. This time, we have given guidance of 1.5-3.5 per cent in constant currency. That is a range of two percentage points, compared to last year when it was three percentage points. This gives a sense that we have a little more clarity on what’s happening, and as the year progresses, things will come together.

On the macro front, we had the situation in West Asia, and with the ceasefire and other developments, there should be some resolution emerging soon. That will reduce complexity. We are also seeing growth in our AI services. Our large deal pipeline stood at $14.9 billion at the end of March. We are also focusing on large firms where our presence is still relatively small. These are all growth drivers, and an improving macro environment itself will give us a boost.

Do you have better visibility into deal flow and client sentiment this year compared with last year?

That is one of the factors giving us optimism. We definitely have better visibility. This is because, at this time last year, a new paradigm was introduced with the (US) tariffs, and it was not clear where it would end because the initial perception was quite dramatic. Many supply chains have adjusted, and many of the economies where we operate are doing quite well. The environment is different from what it was two years ago, but it still seems to be stabilising, based on what we're seeing. Then, when you look at the underlying economy, with GDP growth in the US and Europe -- both good markets for us -- it appears quite resilient. So we see the macro environment in a place that is definitely giving us more clarity than last year.

As AI agents become more integrated into workflows, should the overall pricing structure be revisited?

Infosys has been very resilient throughout. If you look at the past two years, we have increased our margins. Pricing is one part of the margin story. If you look at realisations, they actually improved last year and the year before because we were much more attentive to the value of the services we were providing. Even in AI, the margin outlook is good.

Pricing is holding up well right now, so we don’t see a real issue despite the competitive intensity. We have to keep in mind that there will be the cost of the agent, but there is also the underlying infrastructure, because the cost of running an agent is not zero. There are several such elements, and today we obviously absorb some of those costs from the providers of the infrastructure. Over time, that may change, and it will factor into pricing. If an agent is operating 24 hours a day, the supporting infrastructure is also required for those hours, and so on.

Does that mean your capex increases because you’re building those systems?

We continue to follow a low-capex approach. We are not an asset-heavy business. To build a small language model, we use a smaller dataset so that we can build it on a smaller token architecture. Second, we are leveraging infrastructure where we have some capex, such as acquiring GPUs. Our capex over the last three years has remained within range because we want to focus on this asset-light approach.

With growing concerns around ‘Mythos’ and reports of industry engagement with Anthropic, are clients expressing real concerns, and how is Infosys preparing and reassuring them?

Access to Mythos is currently limited to a few companies in the US. We are in ongoing strategic discussions with Anthropic. Opus 4.7 includes some elements of Mythos, and we have been working with it for some time.

Our focus has been on understanding how these systems operate -- particularly their ability to chain together multiple vulnerabilities through a structured approach. Based on these insights, we are actively identifying potential risks and testing scenarios internally.

We are sharing these learnings with clients, as they are not proprietary in nature, and supporting them where needed. At the same time, we are building capabilities in collaboration with Anthropic to help ensure clients are better prepared as these systems evolve.

As AI-native talent becomes essential, will IT services firms like Infosys shift from broad-based hiring to recruiting more specialised, AI-skilled engineers?

Last financial year, we hired around 20,000 college graduates, and we expect a similar intake this year. We are not pulling back on campus hiring. In addition, we saw significant lateral hiring, and overall utilisation levels remain healthy, so hiring will continue.

On skilling, all our people are now trained in different aspects of AI. Some have deep expertise, while others are focused on becoming more comfortable working with it. In recruitment, even at the college level, we have introduced three or four tiers of AI knowledge alongside software development skills, which is something new that we rolled out and shared a few months ago.

On career progression, we are moving towards a more explicit structure that allows for greater specialisation, particularly in AI. While some level of specialisation existed earlier, we are now formalising it and encouraging the development of AI-focused roles alongside other specialist tracks.

You refer to the vast scope of AI services worth almost $400 billion. At the same time, AI is compressing the traditional services revenue? How much has the size of AI deals gone up which will help you offset the challenge?

The number of AI deals is much larger and they are not small either. In every large deal, there is a significant component of AI, because that is the main agent of transformation that clients are using today. We see the growth still being larger than anything we are seeing on the compression side. The faster we make the pivot, the more the growth will become larger than the compression.

As AI models from players like OpenAI and Anthropic become more capable and gain access to enterprise data, do they pose a disintermediation threat to system integrators like Infosys? In large enterprises, most deployments are not on public, shared foundation models. They run on dedicated instances within the company’s environment, where data remains protected—similar to how cloud adoption evolved, where infrastructure moved out but data governance remained intact.

Beyond access to data, what really matters is context. Large organisations operate with complex layers of processes, technologies, and institutional knowledge—some formal, some implicit. That contextual understanding is critical, and it is not something that off-the-shelf AI tools can easily replicate.

At the same time, new technologies often appear disruptive initially because they can replicate parts of what was done earlier. But over time, they tend to expand the scope of work rather than simply replace it.

From what we are seeing at this stage, the perceived threat is limited. Instead, it is more of an opportunity.

Some of your peers are pursuing acquisitions and diversifying into areas like hardware and data centres. Is Infosys considering a similar pivot in its AI strategy?

Our AI strategy remains consistent with what we outlined earlier—it is centred on building a strong AI-led services business. This aligns with client demand, and we believe our engineering capabilities and deep contextual understanding of enterprise environments position us well to execute on this.

We are also closely engaged with foundation model providers, which strengthens our ability to deliver AI services effectively.

At this stage, we are not pursuing a different strategic pivot or diversification path.

Can you throw some more light on financial services and energy business, which you say will be your growth levers this financial year?