Max Healthcare to add 1,200 beds in FY27, expand medical tourism push

“This move will expand Max’s overall capacity to around 6,500 beds by the end of FY27,” the company’s chairman and managing director Abhay Soi told Business Standard in a virtual interaction.

The group further aims to build Centres of Excellence and expand its bed capacity to 10,000 over the next four years.

The company on Thursday announced the launch of a newly built 400-bed tower at its Max Smart Speciality Hospital in Delhi’s Saket. The chain has also recently acquired a controlling stake in the 250-bed Kalinga Hospital in Bhubaneswar, its first in a city in eastern India.

“We have got an opportunity to acquire something which is over 10 acres of land right in the heart of the city. It is very well made with 250 beds which require a little bit of upgrade, providing us an opportunity to expand the capacity to close to 800 to 2,000 beds,” he said.

This, he said, is in line with Max’s earlier acquisitions in Lucknow and Mumbai, where it acquired the assets and focused on renovating and turning them around.

Commenting on future expansion, Soi said that there are around 20 cities where Max sees an opportunity because of the extent of under-penetration. “It has been our stated position that we will look at cities where at least two of our peers have a proven viability that provides us with a large amount of comfort,” he added.

He added that the firm will seek opportunities in those cities where it can hit its target of 20 to 25 per cent of pre-tax return on capital employed (ROCE) within four to five years of the investment.

The chain is also eyeing an opportunity to expand its footprint in the medical tourism segment, with Max aiming to invest in establishing overseas offices to facilitate the entry of foreign patients to India.

Max currently operates 23 such offices globally, up from the two it had four years ago.

“We are establishing these offices to build trust and provide reassurance for international patients. When patients travel to India for treatment, they and their families feel confident knowing they have a local point of contact in their home country,” Soi said.