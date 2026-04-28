Merchant bankers on board for ₹3,000 cr QIP: Punjab & Sind Bank MD & CEO

The net interest margin fell to 3.55 per cent in FY26 from 2.85 per cent in FY25. What is the reason? What is your guidance for FY27?

Traditionally we are a low-Casa (current and savings account) bank. Fifty per cent of our loan books is linked to the external benchmark. Now we have absorbed the entire rate cut (by the Reserve Bank of India). By March 2027, we can improve it to 2.65 per cent.

The bank has announced a dividend of ~0.39 per share, which is on the higher side. What is the reason for this?

The bank has a capital adequacy ratio of more than 17 per cent. In terms of market sentiment and value to shareholders, the bank’s board thought fit to keep it on the higher side.

Government shareholding in the bank is high at 93.85 per cent. How do you plan to bring it down?

Last year we brought it down by 3-3.5 percentage points. This year we have board approval to raise ~3,000 crore of equity capital. The timing will depend on market conditions. Merchant bankers are on board now. We will start discussions with investors. It will be a qualified institutional placement. The second is effort (offer for sale) from the government, which it has put in for a few other public-sector banks.

What is the reason for the bank not being in the “loan against property” (LAP) segment?

We have not showcased it but we are there in LAP. Our bank’s legacy data shows our understanding of underwriting skills or underwriting engines for LAP was not robust enough. But now we have re-devised our products and put in checks and balances. We will take this because this is a high-yielding area. This year we have targets.

How do you plan to strengthen internal resources for the information-technology (IT) systems so that the bank is not solely dependent on external vendors?

This is an appropriate question. Our board has a strategic road map on how to work on vendor-risk management and reduce the risks related to vendors. And as there are newer dimensions appearing on the digital and cyber front, we need to build robust internal systems. Also the board has chalked out a plan to reduce dependence on vendors. Drastic reduction is not possible and there will be substantial dependence. But how do we manage the vendors?

That is the key point — how we monitor them so that they meet the requirements of the regulator or the stakeholder.

The second level is how I create more resources. Gradually dependence on vendors will moderate. We will try to create an IT centre of excellence, and we will build a resilience operation centre. That is a key project for the bank. It will come up in four-five months. We have a sound security operation centre on cyber security.

Slippages in the fourth quarter were ~355 crore, which were slightly high. What was the reason?

If you look at the year-on-year numbers, we are healthy on slippages. We feel the numbers in the quarter were an aberration. But we will not be complacent.

The bank in FY26 reported 18.3 per cent growth in loans and 12.4 per cent in deposits. What are the targets for FY27?

This year we expect 13-14 per cent growth in deposits, and 16-18 per cent in advances.