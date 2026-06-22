Meta invests $900 mn in Cred, Kunal Shah to head WhatsApp globally

Meta on Monday announced a $900 million investment in fintech firm Cred, alongside the appointment of its founder, Kunal Shah, as the new global head of WhatsApp, in a move that underscores the strategic importance of India to the social media giant.

With this investment, Meta gets a minority stake in Cred, which gets a post-money valuation of $4.5 billion (Rs 43,239 crore). This is Cred’s Series H fund-raising round and has a combination of primary and secondary share purchases. This could well be the last fund-raising round before the firm heads for its public listing.

Shah taking over from Will Cathcart as the global head signals the importance of India as a market, one of the largest user bases of WhatsApp. Also, Meta is betting on an Indian entrepreneur who has successfully built two businesses—the latest a fintech and his previous bet, FreeCharge, which dealt with promotional offerings.

The Series H round will fuel Cred’s plans to accelerate growth, build institutional muscle, and extend its leadership. Kunal will transition to the global leadership team at Meta. He will also move from India’s Silicon Valley, Bengaluru, to Meta’s global headquarters at Menlo Park, California.

Meta, with a 20 per cent stake, also gets a foothold in the Indian fintech ecosystem. WhatsApp Pay, in terms of market share in the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) ecosystem, is ninth as of May 2026. Even as WhatsApp entered the payments space in India in 2020 with a UPI offering to its users, that came with limits on user onboarding.

The NPCI allowed WhatsApp Pay to go live on UPI in a graded manner because it did not want the messaging service to dominate the UPI market.

Meta is expected to have almost 500 million users in India; the company does not give country-specific data. Globally, WhatsApp has three billion monthly active users.

Shah, a student of philosophy, is described as “one of India’s most respected entrepreneurs”, according to an internal message by Meta’s Chief Product Officer Chris Cox.

Cox, in his email, explained the choice: “Once Will (Cathcart) made his intentions clear, we went about a search for a leader that has an intuitive grasp of the immense global product potential for WhatsApp, who could navigate the shifts that AI will bring and has the seriousness to lead the world’s largest communication service. Kunal became the clear choice.”

“While it’s come very far, the delta between WhatsApp today and its full potential is massive. I look forward to working with Mark, Chris, and the leadership across Meta for the next step in WhatsApp’s journey. Will, thank you for scaling something the world relies on quietly, and for making this transition smooth,” Shah said in an X post announcing the deal and his new role.

Cred, with products across payments, lending, insurance, wealth and lifestyle, has 17 million monthly active users. It processes over 40 per cent of credit card bill payments in India, commanding significant volume in a category it created eight years ago. CRED’s lending business has grown to Rs 24,000 crore (~US$2.5 billion+) in managed AUM for the top financial institutions in India, a reflection of its member quality.

“India is one of WhatsApp’s largest engagement bases and from that point they were looking for someone who understands Indian customer behaviour,” said a source in the know.

In a post on Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Meta, said: “Kunal Shah will join Meta as WhatsApp's next leader. Kunal built CRED into one of India's most important technology companies, and he brings the kind of builder mentality and global perspective that will serve him well in running the world's biggest messaging app. I look forward to working with Kunal to continue to make WhatsApp the best service for billions of people and millions of businesses.”

Cathcart, who steps down from the role after seven years and now moves on to build new products at the company, said in an X post: “Kunal Shah will be WhatsApp's next leader. He built CRED into one of India's most important technology companies and has a deep care for the people that rely on our apps. I’m very excited to see what Kunal and our amazing team continue to build.”

Miten Sampat, who has driven strategy and finance for CRED since 2020, will take over as interim CEO with immediate effect. The board and leaders are in the process of constituting the right leadership structure towards an eventual IPO.