Mithun K Chittilappilly appointed chairperson & MD of V-Guard Industries

The Board of Directors of V-Guard Industries Limited, one of India’s leading FMEG companies, has appointed Mithun K. Chittilappilly as chairperson & managing director, effective from Monday (September 27).

Chittilappilly, who has served as managing director since 2012, will take on the additional responsibility of chairperson following the completion of Radha Unni’s second and final term as chairperson and independent director.

Chittilappilly joined V-Guard in 2006 as executive director. When Mithun joined the company, the turnover was about Rs 229 crore. It has increased 24-fold to Rs 5,966 crore in FY 2026. Over the past two decades, he has played a central role in the company’s transformation from a South Indian electrical brand into a strong, diversified, pan-India consumer durables major.

Since joining V-Guard in 2006, Chittilappilly has been instrumental in driving the company’s geographical expansion, portfolio diversification and manufacturing growth, significantly strengthening the brand in the Indian consumer electrical and electronics market.

During this tenure, V-Guard’s workforce grew from around 575 employees in 2006 to 11,350 as of August 2026, reflecting the scale of its growth and organisational transformation.

Today, V-Guard has 15 manufacturing facilities across seven states in India and a diversified portfolio of more than 20 categories, reflecting the company’s evolution from a regional electrical brand to a broader consumer durables major.

His tenure has also seen organisation-wide transformation across brand, customer service, supply chain, sales & marketing, human resources and finance.

Through these transformational projects, V-Guard evolved from a people-dependent organisation into a process-oriented company, strengthening its systems, capabilities and processes. The company has also earned several national and global recognitions, including accolades for its workplace practices. V-Guard was recognised among the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2025 by Newsweek and Statista and was named India’s Best Employer 2025 by TIME magazine.

In design excellence, V-Guard won five Red Dot Global Design Awards, further reinforcing its focus on innovation and design. The company has also earned Superbrand status in the voltage stabiliser category for five consecutive years, reflecting the enduring trust and strength of the V-Guard brand. The company continues to maintain a low attrition rate, reflecting strong employee engagement and a positive workplace culture.

Commenting on his appointment, Chittilappilly said: “It is an honour and a privilege to take on the responsibility of Chairperson & Managing Director of V-Guard Industries at a defining moment in the company’s journey. Over the past two decades, I have had the privilege to witness and contribute along with my team to V-Guard’s transformation from a regional brand into a strong, growing pan-Indian organisation. As V-Guard moves towards its 50th anniversary, I see this milestone as an opportunity to build on our strong foundation and prepare the organisation for its next phase of growth.”

His journey from executive director in 2006 to managing director in 2012 and now chairperson & managing director in 2026 mirrors V-Guard’s own evolution into a diversified, pan-India company. He assumed charge as chairperson & managing director on September 27, 2026.

V-Guard Industries Limited is India’s leading consumer electrical and electronics major based in Kochi. A publicly listed entity, the company recorded revenues of Rs 5,577.82 crore in FY 2025 and is present across the country with 35 branches and over 1,00,000 channel partners.

Founded in 1977 by Kochouseph Chittilappilly to manufacture and market voltage stabilisers, it has now become a force to reckon with in the Indian electric and electronic goods panorama. The company, in the last 48 years, has established a strong brand name and aggressively diversified into a multi-product company with a portfolio including voltage stabilisers, inverter & inverter batteries, electric water heaters, solar water heaters, pumps & motors, domestic switchgears, wires & cables, fans, modular switches, air coolers and kitchen appliances.