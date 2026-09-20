MSMEs' cash flow rarely moves in a straight line: FlexiLoans cofounder

How do you see the regulatory environment for lending to MSMEs?

The MSME credit gap still exceeds ₹25 trillion. A gap of this scale can only be addressed by formal, well-capitalised and compliant lenders. The regulatory focus also creates greater confidence among borrowers, banks and other stakeholders, which is important for the long-term development of the sector.

There’s a growing interest in revolving credit and flexible working capital lines for small businesses. What will make such credit easier to access?

This is a structural shift. An MSMEs' cash flow rarely moves in a straight line. A garment manufacturer may need additional funds for 40 days ahead of the festive season, rather than a rigid three year loan. Flexible working capital solutions are better aligned with how small businesses actually operate. For this model to scale meaningfully, three things need to come together. First is cash flow-based underwriting, using India’s digital data rails such as account aggregator, GST and UPI, to assess the business more accurately. Second is a lower cost of capital, which can be enabled through greater co-lending partnerships with banks. And third is transparency. This should make credit more useful, not more complicated. If these three elements come together, flexible working capital can become a much more effective formal credit option for MSMEs.

The RBI is looking closely at how lenders structure revolving credit. What changes do you expect, and how could they affect MSME working capital lines?

The intent behind curbing evergreening and strengthening borrower protection is well-founded, and we support it. However, it is important to distinguish between perpetual, undisciplined credit lines and well-underwritten, closely monitored, cash flow-linked facilities. The draft framework is under consultation, and our hope is that the final regulations strike the right balance — addressing misuse without restricting access to genuine working capital, which is a critical financing need for MSMEs.

Delayed payments hit MSMEs hard. With the MSME Act, 2026, payment provisions getting more attention, is the framework working or does it need a rethink?

Delayed payments are the quiet killer of MSMEs' working capital. The money has already been earned, but remains locked up in receivables, putting pressure on cash flows. The framework has considerable teeth, with the 45 day payment rule, interest at three times the bank rate and, importantly, Section 43B(h), which creates a direct tax implication for buyers who delay payments. The growing adoption of TReDS is another positive development, and the 2026 amendment routing public sector payments through the platform should further strengthen the mechanism. In my view, the larger issue is not necessarily the law itself, but enforcement and awareness.

You have crossed ₹3,000 crore in AUM and are targeting ₹10,000 crore in three years. What drives that, and how do you protect asset quality as you scale?

Four key engines are driving our growth. The first is co-lending, which combines the capital strength of banks with our reach and underwriting capabilities. The second is embedded partnerships — we have more than 100 such partnerships that enable us to offer credit closer to the point of need. The third is deeper penetration into Bharat. Today, 62 per cent of our borrowers come from Tier II-IV markets, covering more than 11,000 pin codes. The fourth is AI-led underwriting, which allows us to use alternative data to build a more granular understanding of MSME borrowers. As we scale, asset quality and risk management remains central to the business. We have also been profitable since FY24.

Co-lending is now a big part of your business. How is lender appetite for MSME credit, and will co-lending play a much larger role in reaching underserved businesses?