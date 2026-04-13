Myntra names Sharon Pais as head as Flipkart accelerates 2027 IPO plans

The leadership change arrives as Flipkart, the Walmart-owned e-commerce conglomerate, accelerates preparations for a public listing it is targeting for 2027, with Myntra considered a cornerstone of that strategy. The platform posted a net profit of Rs 548 crore in FY2025, nearly 18 times the prior year's figure of Rs 31 crore, while operating revenue grew 18 per cent to Rs 6,043 crore.

Pais now inherits a platform navigating simultaneous bets: quick-commerce fashion delivery, Gen Z customer acquisition, and deeper penetration into India's non-metro cities. In an interview, she outlined three priorities — breadth of selection, customer-centric technology, and new commerce formats — while emphasising that Myntra's foundations give her confidence to scale further with clarity.

Pais, who previously served as Myntra's chief business officer and, before that, held a retail sales role at Procter & Gamble covering South India, brings continuity to the platform at a strategically sensitive moment. Flipkart completed its reverse flip to India and is now actively engaging investment banks for a 2027 listing, according to people familiar with the matter.

"We have enjoyed very deep customer trust. These things are the foundation that have delivered consistent momentum over these years and really gives me the confidence to scale further with clarity," Pais told Business Standard.

"Sharon has worked closely with the team and understands the business well. This change reflects the depth of our internal leadership and our continued focus on execution," said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group.

Also, Kapil Thirani will lead Flipkart Fashion, reporting to Sakait Chaudhary, SVP and head of marketplace, Flipkart. The company will initiate the process to identify a successor for the marketplace business.

Nandita Sinha, who is stepping down, will remain in an advisory capacity in the coming months. "Serving Myntra has been a rewarding journey," she said.

Central to Myntra's growth strategy is M-Now, the quick-commerce offering, which promises 30-minute delivery on thousands of styles.

Myntra became one of the first major vertical e-commerce players globally to offer quick commerce in fashion at scale. The service currently operates in about 10 cities covering over 940 pin codes, and has expanded beyond metros into tier 2 cities including Patna, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad. Pais said the focus is on meeting customer demand for immediacy — particularly in premium beauty and fashion — in a sustainable manner.

On whether fashion quick commerce can be profitable, Pais framed the push as customer-led, particularly where shoppers expect near-instant fulfilment on premium items, and said the company is leveraging its fashion expertise to plan inventory and drive efficiencies.

Technology is the major pillar of Myntra's strategy. Half of Myntra's revenue already flows through AI-driven size and fit recommendations, and the platform introduces 8,000 new styles each week on its Gen Z-focused FWD platform.

Gen Z has emerged as a significant and growing segment, prompting Myntra to focus on trend-led, accessible fashion. Pais said the company will continue to develop its AI capabilities as the technology evolves.

India's lifestyle market, valued at $130 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $210 billion by 2028, according to data from Myntra and Bain, growing at 10 to 12 per cent annually. Tier 2 and tier 3 cities now drive nearly 45 per cent of demand for international brands on the platform, and non-metro markets like Jaipur and Lucknow have become a meaningful growth driver.

On Myntra's market positioning — whether it is a premium destination, a mass-market platform, or both — Pais declined to draw a distinction, saying rising aspiration in India cuts across geographies and that the business is balanced across segments.