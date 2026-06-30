Nagarro can reach our growth rate in 6-12 qtrs: Persistent CEO Kalra

What will be the biggest challenge for you to make this deal successful?

It is not as difficult as it would have been if Nagarro was a pure-play European company. It is always going to be challenging and we will mitigate it by planning diligently. The second risk is regulatory approvals, how much time they take, and the share tendering that has to happen. We believe those are all manageable risks. Once we have done this for four to six months from now, we start working together. The main thing would be to bring the best of each other. There are verticals such as industrials and consumer where they are stronger, service lines like SAP and embedded software that we don't have. We also do not have their presence in the Middle East, Japan and Europe. So we’ll have to figure out the best way of having people work tog­ether and the biggest thing wo­uld be to get some quick wins in the first few months from the time we get the approvals.

Nagarro’s growth has been tepid over the last couple of years. Is there any company or client specific challenge that you need to address immediately?

I don’t think there are customer-specific challenge as we have done our diligence. If there was a structural problem, we would be very worried. The good part is for a billion-euro revenue that they do and a $1.7 billion revenue that we do, we have less than 10 customers that overlap. And there also, we are not competing for the same work. The issue here is they have a more technology-driven culture. And the same was in some form and shape for Persistent as well six to seven years back. But you need a rhythm among technology, doing lar­g­er deals and customer mining. So, the aim will be to take their capabilities, and restructure the company a little bit along the vertical and service lines.

Do you think the market overreacted to the deal in terms of the slump in Persistent’s share price?

Teredesai: We can’t comment on how market reacts but what we can say is this is a strategic asset for us. It fills in the vacuum that we had. Yes, it’s bigger in size and so maybe people are feeling we paid a premium. But we are trying to get a control over the company and that has a premium that needs to be paid. The enterprise valuation, asset insights, customer references and workforce are good. It also puts us in a different league as a company, which can offer end-to-end solutions.

Analysts are wondering how much value can actually Persistent extract from this acquisition through integration and cross-selling?

As our revenue has gone up, customer expectations have changed too. Our customers are also expecting us to participate in global bids that they give out. Today, when we go to a customer with just 330 people in Europe and 200 in rest of the world, they don’t feel very co­m­fortable giving us global bids. We have grown very well. But if we want to continue to grow, we need richer service lines. We also need more verticals to get to our ambitious target of $5 billion revenue by 2031. It may take us a little while to get Nagarro to the Persistent growth rate but it should happen in six to 12 quarters.

Persistent is adding a huge number of manpower as part of this deal when acquisitions are more about capabilities now. Do you see any integration challenges?