New CEO will ensure continuity of strategy at South Indian Bank: Seshadri

How much FCNR (B) deposits the bank has mobilised so far since the launch of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) concessional scheme?

Approximately 30 per cent of our balance sheet is NRI-based. We recorded very strong growth last year, with NRI deposits growing 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), and we continue to grow strongly. As of the end of the first quarter, our NR savings, NR current deposits, and FCNR deposits had grown 23 per cent Y-o-Y. We are actively participating in the FCNR (B) opportunity and have seen flow of nearly $50 million.

At present, we are not in a position to offer leverage. As a result, our proposition is more attractive for smaller depositors and customers in geographies where leveraged products are not tax-advantageous. We target to have a substantial growth in this business, and want to leverage this opportunity as much as possible. We are seeing significant success and are confident that balances will increase meaningfully. I do not want to provide an exact number at this stage because we expect the majority of the inflows to come during September this year, as the scheme remains open until September 30.

Your bank saw 17 per cent credit growth in the first quarter (Q1), what is your growth target for the year?

We had written off around 1 per cent of our balance sheet at the end of March. If you adjust for that, growth was 18 per cent. Our view is that we should be able to grow 2-3 per cent faster than the industry. We have that capability because we have a relatively smaller balance sheet compared to many of our peers. We continue to focus on the RAM (Retail, Agri, and MSME) segment, and we want to grow it faster. We have invested in new systems, processes, technology and products to strengthen that business, and we are seeing good momentum there.

At the same time, because of the challenges caused by the West Asia crisis, we are looking to grow our corporate book wherever opportunities arise. We believe the risk profile in corporate lending is currently relatively better than in some other products, and pricing has also improved. Therefore, we are actively pursuing selective growth in the corporate segment as well.

Q. As you have decided to not continue as CEO after your current term ends in September, the bank has announced the name of a new CEO. What are your expectations from the next phase of leadership at South Indian Bank?

The bank is reasonably well-positioned. We have done a great deal of work to ensure that the business model is fit for purpose. I believe the new incumbent will by and large ensure that whatever strategies we are adopting continue to be adopted and whatever needs to be changed will be changed after due consideration. The positive progress the institution has made should continue.

Q. The bank has reported 17 per cent growth in net profit in Q1. What has been the impact of the West Asia conflict on the bank?

The West Asia crisis has been on-and-off, and we are a little uncertain about where it is headed. We believe the full impact has not yet been felt. We are not seeing any improvement in utilisation levels of working capital, nor are we witnessing any significant increase in delinquencies.

Our strategic decision has been to build a low-cost deposit franchise and leverage that to offer better pricing on our asset products to attract high-quality customers, because our pricing is lower than that of institutions with higher funding costs. In turn, that results in a more stable loan book. Our losses should, therefore, be lower, and even if the West Asia crisis worsens, we believe we should be less impacted than others.

Q. The bank’s net interest margins (NIMs) have improved to 3.23 per cent in Q1. What is your guidance going forward?

We believe repo rates are likely to increase. The consensus view is that rates will increase at some point, and whenever that happens, our spreads should improve from current levels.