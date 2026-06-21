NLC India's ₹1 trillion expansion plan takes global route for borrowing

What are some of your immediate priorities at present?

Our immediate priority is the commercialisation of the 1,980 megawatt Ghatampur thermal power station (Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh). This is a significant achievement for NLC because, at one point, there were doubts about whether the project would materialise.

Another key focus area is critical minerals. Leveraging our 70 years of experience in open-cast mining, we have secured two critical mineral blocks in Chhattisgarh and have now emerged as the preferred bidder for two titanium-vanadium blocks in Telangana with substantial reserves.

The third priority is land acquisition for the expansion of our mining projects in Neyveli (Tamil Nadu), Talabira (Odisha), and other locations. There have been some delays, particularly in Tamil Nadu, but we are receiving support from both the state and central governments. Recently, I met the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, who assured us of his support.

If everything goes as planned, when will NLC start producing critical minerals?

The titanium-vanadium blocks are currently at the G3 exploration stage [which involves preliminary assessment of mineral potential] and need to be upgraded to G2 and G1 levels [through detailed exploration before mining can begin].

We expect commercial production to begin around 2030-31. By then, we should start producing titanium and vanadium ores from these mines.

We currently have four critical mineral blocks. Two are in Chhattisgarh, while the other two titanium-vanadium blocks are in Telangana, where we have been declared the preferred bidder and are awaiting formal orders.

How much investment will be required in the critical mineral business?

The immediate priority is exploration. Upgrading the blocks from the G3 to the G2 level will require an investment of ₹50-100 crore. Once exploration is completed, land acquisition and mining development activities will commence. Across all four critical mineral blocks, we expect investments to exceed ₹5,000 crore over time.

What is the status of the two critical mineral blocks in Chhattisgarh?

We received the composite licences for the two Chhattisgarh blocks around 15 days ago. This was a significant achievement because the process usually takes more than a year, whereas we secured them within four months. We have already floated tenders for exploration, and work will begin shortly.

Is NLC exploring overseas acquisitions of critical mineral assets?

Yes. As a Navratna company aspiring to become a Maharatna, we are looking to build a global presence. We have signed agreements with Khanij Bidesh India and Irel (India) for acquiring overseas assets. Due diligence has been carried out on lithium assets in Brazil, and similar exercises are currently underway in Argentina and Australia.

Our primary focus is on lithium, titanium, vanadium, and other critical minerals, including rare-earth elements.

Is NLC looking at opportunities under the proposed rare-earth corridor?

Yes. We see significant potential in the rare-earth corridor initiative and are keen to participate once the modalities are finalised. We are also evaluating beach sand mining opportunities for rare-earth elements and other critical minerals.

Given our presence in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, both states are of particular interest to us. We have expressed our interest and expect opportunities to emerge as the programme progresses.

How do you plan to fund the ₹1.25 trillion capital expenditure (capex) plan? What role will debt and overseas borrowings play?

We have a capex plan of roughly ₹1.25 trillion over the next four to five years. The equity requirement for these projects is estimated at ₹20,000-22,000 crore. This will be funded primarily through internal accruals, supplemented by asset monetisation in line with the Government of India’s monetisation programme. The remaining funding requirement will be met through debt.

NLC India is an AAA-rated company and enjoys strong support from domestic lenders. At the same time, we are improving our financing costs by accessing foreign green loans from institutions in Germany and Japan. Even after hedging costs, these loans are available at 5-5.5 per cent, compared with domestic borrowing costs of over 7.5 per cent. There is no challenge in raising debt, and these green financing avenues are helping improve project economics.

We will raise debt of over ₹1 trillion through a combination of domestic and overseas loans. The mix will be decided after market analysis and due diligence to minimise interest costs and improve margins. NLC has already secured a $117 million green loan from KfW. We are also processing external commercial borrowing green loans from Japanese institutions.

What is the status of the proposed listing of NIRL?

NIRL is a wholly owned subsidiary of NLC, and we have received the necessary approvals from the government to proceed with the listing. We are targeting an IPO around September. The proceeds will help fund the equity component of our expansion plans.

We will divest 25 per cent to raise ₹2,000 crore. The assets under NIRL are currently valued at around ₹8,000 crore.

Has the West Asia crisis affected NLC’s operations?