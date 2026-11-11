Noel Tata retires as Tata Investment chairman; Bahram Vakil to take over

Tata Investment Corporation said on Wednesday that Bahram Vakil has been appointed chairman from November 12. Vakil succeeds Noel Tata, who retires as chairman and director at the close of business on November 11 under the Tata Group Governance Guidelines. Tata, a director since 2004 and chairman since 2010, has been named Chairman Emeritus. The board also appointed Abizer Diwanji, a chartered accountant and former head of financial services at KPMG and EY, as an additional independent director for five years, effective November 12, subject to shareholder approval.