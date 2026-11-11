Noel Tata retires as Tata Investment chairman; Bahram Vakil to take over
Noel Tata steps down after 16 years as chairman and is named Chairman Emeritus; Bahram Vakil takes charge on November 12, while Abizer Diwanji joins the board
Our Bureau
Listen to This Article
Tata Investment Corporation said on Wednesday that Bahram Vakil has been appointed chairman from November 12. Vakil succeeds Noel Tata, who retires as chairman and director at the close of business on November 11 under the Tata Group Governance Guidelines. Tata, a director since 2004 and chairman since 2010, has been named Chairman Emeritus. The board also appointed Abizer Diwanji, a chartered accountant and former head of financial services at KPMG and EY, as an additional independent director for five years, effective November 12, subject to shareholder approval.
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Nov 11 2026 | 11:31 PM IST