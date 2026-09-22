On AI, we were always Navy SEALs, never regular army: Publicis Sapient CEO

In an audio interview with Peerzada Abrar from London, he says India's IT services industry is entering a phase where scale alone can no longer sustain its traditional model. This is because AI changes the economics of software work. Edited excerpts:

You were just named to TIME's ‘100 Most Influential People in AI for 2026.’ You've said the real opportunity isn't automating work as it's done today, but reimagining how it gets done. What does that look like in practice?

Historically, we didn't do some of this work. I like to think of us as the Navy SEALs rather than a big army or a scaled organisation... they had millions and millions of lines of COBOL code on a typical mainframe, like an IBM AS/400.

Normally, a company would find people who understood COBOL, go line by line through the code, capture what the intent behind that code was, and then start writing new software in a modern language like Java.

Today, with our Slingshot platform, we're able to ingest this code and then generate a series of spec documents from it. This helps us interpret what the original developer intended.

You've built platforms — Slingshot, Bodhi, Sustain — but many enterprises get stuck running AI pilots that never scale. What's different about how your clients move from pilot to a full AI-native operating model?

When things are at a pilot stage, they're very focused on a specific use case... The challenge when you deploy this into a broader environment is that... do you have all of the data sets connected? We were just with a bank a few days ago that had about 70 steps to onboard a new customer.

We reduced that 70-step process down to a few, with one of the steps being a human-in-the-loop validation, with a series of agents that were able to take on the workload that was normally passed on to the customer. That's a complete reimagination of how things were done.

You've said India's IT industry can no longer rely on scale and headcount alone, and that clients want specialised expertise and outcomes instead. What does that shift mean for Publicis Sapient in India?

We began this journey of transformation for ourselves a few years ago, investing hundreds of millions of dollars in building our products, with our people from India and across the globe at the very centre of it. Our belief was that the services model had to change into far more of a product-led services model than just a services model.

We were always the Navy SEALs. We were never the regular army; so we didn't have hundreds and hundreds of thousands of people.

We did nothing in the managed services space, because managed services was done by low-cost teams providing a commoditised service.

We built our platform for managed services called Sapient Sustain, and asked: What if incident management, triage and code deployment for a fix were primarily led and managed by an AI platform? A completely greenfield opportunity.

Last year, TCS announced it would cut over 12,000 jobs, citing a skill mismatch rather than AI gains. What skills are you hiring for now that you weren't two years ago?

More and more jobs are going to be either expertise-based or engineering-focused, in the context of building AI platforms, products and services. Our Bodhi platform has had some of the highest rankings on things like Hugging Face.

Our deep reasoning engine was number one in the world... Slingshot is one of the best-rated coding platforms globally, in the top two or three in the GitHub rankings.

Are there any hiring plans, or anything that you can share?

We don't really think about plans in the context of hiring because, more broadly, for us it's a product and services business — definitely even more so today. We've never been particularly interested in talking about hiring plans generally. What's more important is how we think about scaling our business.

A researcher who worked at both OpenAI and Anthropic recently resigned, warning both companies are “gambling with our lives” in the race towards self-improving superintelligence. Does that change how you advise clients on guardrails?

When I think about how we work with clients, there are a couple of areas we look at in terms of guardrails. The first is leveraging the client's own expectations of what data set agents are and aren't allowed to access. If you only have a partnership with one model company, the only AI capability you have comes from that company, and that's extraordinarily limiting.

Our platforms are built over a model hub, and we're able to dynamically allocate tasks to a model.

So, if you as a developer simply said “hi”, we're not going to pull Claude Fable, which is a super-expensive model, to respond to “hi”. We might redirect that to a small language model, one-tenth of the cost.

Looking two to three years out, what's the one thing about how IT services firms make money that will look completely different — and where is Publicis Sapient investing to get ahead of it?

I believe products and services are going to get ever closer together. We've positioned Publicis Sapient to be a product- and people-led technology company. And that distinction is going to be what differentiates us going forward.

What's your advice to a CEO under pressure to show an AI win quickly, when real transformation takes longer?