PayU is a bet on digital commerce in India, says CEO Anirban Mukherjee

Q. What were the key highlights for financial year 2025-26 (FY26) and what are the priorities for FY27? PayU continues to make progress on its path to profitability, with its payments and credit businesses showing improved performance over the past year. PayU’s strategy continues to be anchored around a combined payments and credit play — supported by its own balance sheet and non-banking financial company (NBFC) — positioning this integrated approach as a key differentiator.

In payments, PayU operates across both merchant and issuer-side solutions through Mindgate and Wibmo, reflecting a strategy that focuses as much on enabling banks to process transactions as it does on helping merchants accept payments.

For FY27, priorities will centre on expanding capabilities around Unified Payments Interface (UPI), particularly through Mindgate, as credit lines on UPI emerge as the next major innovation. There will be many more third party application providers (TPAPs), because the game will change and people would want to solve things differently. Mindgate should be at the forefront of building platforms at this next phase of UPI.

Third priority is cross-border, where we have licences. Many cross-border merchants are imports-first and that is what we are focused on right now. Cross-border imports is a game of serving very sophisticated large merchants.

Q. Prosus mentioned PayU underwent reorganisation of its payments business... What kind of change did you bring over two years? We brought Payments, Credit, Wibmo, and Mindgate (in which PayU acquired 70 per cent stake in 2025) all together in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). We created a new corporate structure where essentially all of India has come together under one umbrella. This is the PayU Payments umbrella. That's also the holdco (holding company) for us. We have created an India structure. There is a board that governs us. Payments has its own board, which is also the holdco board. Credit has its board.

Q. From a Mindgate view, what would the next phase of growth entail? There's a chance to provide better TPAP solutions. Mindgate provides that today, but there's a way of taking it to the next level. Many merchants want to become TPAPs, and we help them do that in a manner where we hand-hold them through compliance. Beyond that, there are solutions that PayU has built: loyalty, fraud risk management, and core solutions. In UPI, there is a chance for other smaller banks who are not yet big players to actually join the game. Then, there is a CL (credit line) on UPI. These solutions need a lot of work. The company is seeing steady momentum across its core segments, while its technology platforms like Mindgate and Wibmo continue to see growing adoption, including from international markets.

Q: You got the PA (payment aggregator) licence from the RBI last May. Much before that, you had an embargo on onboarding merchants. Have you recovered the number of merchants who you would have otherwise onboarded if there was no embargo? We have recovered well. We are a responsible company. Our risk appetite is a little less than the rest. Like, we were out of (real money) gaming. I and our compliance could never make sense of what is skill-based versus chance-based gaming. In that world, we did not do (merchant onboarding) in gaming, which was a ~10,000 crore a month segment. Our natural share of anything is 25 per cent. But in gaming, it was zero. We have recovered well from the embargo. It lasted a while but it’s now water under the bridge.

Q. On the AI front, do you expect current user flows to move to agentic flows in FY27? There will be a lot of experimentation. I expect some percentage of commerce to move to agentic this year, but it's a longer-term change. One of the things I want to give is conversational commerce assistance for small merchants.

If merchants continue that path, I think the majority — around 70-80 per cent — of the flows would be with them, and the rest might move to general purpose AI platforms. We are underestimating the trust platforms have built with consumers. That is not that easy to replace.

Q. Would agentic commerce accrue revenue for you separately from the payment processing that you do? My priorities on AI are agentic commerce, solutions for merchants, AI-enabled workflows, and total transformation of software development.

There are second-order benefits, such as, can I build more products and services with generative AI? Can there be more intelligence and agentic workflows? Can development speed up? Yes to all. Therefore, I can build more products and services. That should add to revenues.