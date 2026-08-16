PhysicsWallah eyes PAT growth in Q3, says cofounder Prateek Maheshwari

The shareholders’ letter says profitability improved, driven by operating leverage. What kind of factors are contributing to this?

Fundamentally, it is coming from both businesses — online as well as offline. Every additional student contributes to the bottom line. So, profitability grew from 6 per cent to 12 per cent, while revenue growth was 33 per cent in our online business. Offline also grew by 14 per cent, and profitability showed a 6 per cent improvement in our offline business. As we scale, revenue is flowing into the bottom line.

The second leverage is coming from the percentage of overall costs, including people costs, marketing costs, and almost all other cost heads. The leverage has started flowing in.

You had earlier said that profitability will come in FY27. Is there a specific quarter that you are targeting to hit the mark?

We are very confident that we will achieve net-level PAT profitability in Q3. Again, that is the nature of the business; Q3 becomes the strongest and biggest quarter for the company. In terms of projections, at the group level, we will deliver a good PAT.

You have a healthy cash balance. What are the inorganic expansion plans of the firm?

We haven’t zeroed in on any asset at this point. It is a year-long plan to have one online asset with us, but that is not a hard-and-fast rule. The core strategy for partnering any online player is either categorical expansion or geographical expansion, which we have done in the past. Xylem was a geographical expansion, while Utkarsh was a categorical expansion.

As for your offline centres, is there a target that you have set?

When we started our roadshows last year, we had thought that we would open 200-odd centres in the next three years or so. Now, we have rethought that plan, and 200-odd centres will be opened over five years. We have shifted our strategy from hyper-growth to a growth movement. In terms of overall revenue guidance for our offline business, we will grow at 15-20 per cent.

Our offline business is part of the flywheel of online. Still, more than 90 per cent of the students we teach are in our online mode of learning, and those students get converted to our offline mode of learning.

Are your investments in AI contributing to student retention and monetisation?

The current focus of the company is on both retention and monetisation. What AI has done, specifically for PhysicsWallah, is make our product personalised and hyper-personalised. Since we operate on a mega-classroom model, it is almost impossible to address students’ queries on a one-on-one basis and reach millions of students at a given point in time.