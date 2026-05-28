PhysicsWallah targets 30% improvement in revenue in FY27: Co-founder

Your losses narrowed 74% year-on-year (Y-o-Y). What were some of the strategies that you are using to bring losses down?

Our losses narrowed and the majority of loss control will happen through improvement in enrolment and Arpu (average revenue per user). That is the strategy and there will be a leverage in terms of marketing spends as we have reduced it by half a per cent, and will continue to reduce it in the upcoming years.

There is an additional leverage in terms of AI-led automation as 90 per cent of the student doubts are now being solved by AI. This will give us leverage in the future as well, but we are a hyper growth company, so we will continue to capture more and more markets to teach more and more students. For us, cost is a secondary focus and the primary focus is growth at this point of time.

PhysicsWallah has been quite vocal about penetrating into the southern markets. What has been the progress in the last few months?

There is an almost 100 per cent improvement from FY25 to FY26 in overall collection. We got good initial success in the Telugu, Andhra and Telangana markets. We have already conquered West Bengal and Maharashtra market as a category leader, and have recently ventured into the Kerala market.

In terms of coverage, we are covering the entire market. We will continue to innovate and experiment to further enter into these markets. Overall, the Bharat strategy is shaping up quite well. We are quite satisfied.

What will be your top three priorities for FY27?

Students and their learning outcomes are the top most priority at any given point of time. The goal is to become a lifelong learning partner for kids and another goal is also to win in the southern markets and become an Indic language player, the Bharat player.

In terms of finances, we want higher enrolment this year, and are targeting more than 20 per cent of the improvement in enrolment and also improvement in Arpu. So, blended 30 per cent of the improvement in revenues is what we are targeting.

The first quarter traction has been very positive. We are quite confident that we will go upwards of 30 per cent in terms of revenue and 100 per cent or slightly more in terms of our bottom line improvement.

Since you have a very healthy cash balance, what are the white spaces that you are looking to tap in terms of M&As?

For the South India expansion, we are evaluating a couple of companies. In terms of Group-C, and Group-D test preparation where entry-level government job preparation happens, that is a distribution we don't have. So, these are some spaces where we are evaluating strategic partnerships. We are evaluating online-first companies only because they have a more smooth trajectory in terms of integration and growth.

What new AI innovations are you working on?

The AI features that we have launched so far are essentially helping students in terms of doubt solving, strategy, revision, mentorship, and answer sheet evaluation.

Now, the next product will be an AI tutor, which will do an end-to-end tutoring and will be a one-to-one personalised tutor. This is what we are trying to build and we will become the first company in India to generate revenue through such a tutor. It is already in a beta stage. We are testing it and improving it. It will take three months of time to make it more mature and production ready.

Annually, what kind of investment are you making in AI?