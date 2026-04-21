PNB Housing Fin eyes 18-20% growth in FY27, says Ajai Kumar Shukla

What is the reason for the healthy loan growth in January-March quarter?

From the time I joined, I felt that we should be more present in the market. The previous quarter was slightly moderate, and there was a shift in management. So, I thought we should go to the market, meet people, and establish our presence — that yes, we are available. In a short period, we arranged a good number of engagement sessions in 13 cities, where people could see that we are a relevant and genuinely interested partner for doing business. That feeling should always exist in the market — that we want business and want to connect with them.

You began corporate lending in Q4. What is your long-term strategy for this segment?

While we have begun this, our primary focus will remain on retail. We will largely be a retail company. Whatever we do this year in corporate business will not be more than 3 per cent of our overall portfolio. Over the next three years, we expect corporate business to be 7-8 per cent of the overall books. At any given point in time, it will not exceed 10 per cent of the books. That is the process and the approach we want to follow.

What is your growth guidance for FY27?

We are targeting 18-20 per cent growth.

But yields have fallen…

The overall yield on the books is 9.47 per cent, so there is a slight dip. This is primarily because the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reduced the repo rate by 1.25 per cent. Whatever yield we have compromised was covered by our net interest margin (NIM). Our NIM increased from 3.63 per cent to 3.69 per cent in Q4. So, while the yield is lower, it is compensated by a reduction in the cost of borrowing. As for NIM guidance for FY27, since it is currently around 3.7 per cent, we expect it to be 3.5-3.65 per cent, with some minor variation. Regarding the cost of funds, I think the bottom is already behind us. I do not expect any further reduction. Instead, there may be some tightening in borrowing costs.

Have you assessed the implications of the RBI’s new proposal to set ₹1 trillion as the threshold for classification as an upper-layer non-banking financial company?