Practo names Jagnoor Singh CEO, Shashank ND Singh executive chairman

Practo, the digital healthcare platform, announced a new leadership structure to support its next phase of growth. Shashank ND Singh, founder and CEO, has been elevated to the expanded role of managing director and executive chairman. Jagnoor Singh, previously chief operating officer, has been appointed chief executive officer, effective September 1, 2026. The new structure comes at a time of strong business momentum for Practo, which is growing at 40 per cent year-on-year and has remained profitable for the past two and a half years.

Shashank ND Singh continues to shape Practo's overall vision, product and strategy and leads the company's long-term innovation agenda, capital strategy, inorganic growth and corporate development initiatives.

“Over the past 18 years, Practo has built a trusted healthcare platform connecting patients, doctors and providers at scale. We are now entering a phase that requires us to strengthen execution across our businesses while investing deeply in the ideas that will shape healthcare over the next decade,” said Shashank ND Singh, founder, managing director and executive chairman, Practo. “Jagnoor has brought strong operating rigour and ambition to Practo, and has been instrumental in advancing our growth strategy. I look forward to working even more closely with him as we scale our impact, accelerate innovation and build Practo’s next phase of growth.”

Jagnoor Singh joined Practo as chief operating officer in January 2025 and has spent close to two years driving the company’s growth strategy, strengthening execution and advancing its expansion into new markets. Before Practo, Singh held senior operating roles at Bharti Airtel, Unacademy and Oyo, spanning telecom and consumer internet. As CEO, he leads Practo’s overall strategy, growth and operations across global markets, working closely with Shashank ND to advance the company’s long-term vision.

“Our focus is to build on this momentum - scaling globally, deepening our role across the healthcare ecosystem and harnessing AI to strengthen our products and improve healthcare outcomes,” said Jagnoor Singh, CEO, Practo.

Practo has also strengthened its leadership bench by elevating two long-standing leaders into expanded roles, reflecting the depth of talent built within the company over its 18-year journey.

Siddhartha Nihalani, co-founder, Practo, has taken on the additional responsibility of chief operating officer - B2C, overseeing the company’s consumer businesses. Rowel Coelho, previously head of monetisation, has been appointed chief operating officer - B2B, with responsibility for Practo’s enterprise and corporate businesses.

In addition, Abhinav Lal, co-founder, Practo, has been named chief scientist. In this research-focused role, he will lead Practo’s exploration of frontier applications of AI in healthcare, forge research partnerships and build an innovation hub focused on developing future-ready technologies.

Following the expansion of its consumer platform into the UAE and the United States, Practo is entering a new phase of global growth, with a network of 700,000 doctors and healthcare providers serving millions of patients globally. The expanded leadership team will support the company’s priorities of scaling internationally, deepening its presence across the healthcare ecosystem and embedding AI-led capabilities across its existing products and new solutions.