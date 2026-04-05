Privacy cannot be confined to legal or compliance teams: Ashok Hariharan

Ashok Hariharan, founder of IDfy, in an email interview with Raghu Mohan discusses emerging aspects. Edited excerpts:

Do you feel the scope of consent is becoming a risk?

Consent, by itself, is becoming an incomplete and sometimes misleading signal of privacy compliance. In theory, it represents user awareness and choice. In practice, it is often reduced to a one-time checkbox, disconnected from how data is actually used across systems. In many cases, consent has become a form of compliance theatre. The real risk begins after consent is captured. Personal data moves across complex ecosystems, involving multiple teams, legacy systems and third parties. At that point, consent does not actively govern usage, nor does it provide visibility into whether controls are actually working. The shift is towards accountability beyond consent.

What will it take for financial services to align with the expectations of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP Act, 2023)?

First, strong data governance and controls. Institutions need a clear view of how sensitive financial data moves across physical, phygital and digital touchpoints. This means classifying data by criticality, embedding privacy into both legacy and modern systems, and securing it across its lifecycle. Second, regulatory alignment backed by immutable artefacts. Financial services firms operate under multiple regulators. Compliance will require harmonising the DPDP Act, 2023 obligations with existing frameworks, while generating consistent audit trails, logs, and decision records. Third, third-party oversight and coordinated accountability. Vendors handling personal data must be continuously monitored and contractually bound to the same standards. Internally, privacy cannot sit with one function. It must be owned at the leadership level and executed across business, technology, security, and compliance teams.

Do you think data breach simulation and risk mapping have been adequately thought through?

Not yet. Most organisations are still operating as if breaches are episodic events, not continuous operational risks. As timelines tighten, many enterprises remain underprepared for a digital-first breach response environment. Breach response will no longer be a reactive, manual exercise. It will require clear, immutable proof in the form of audit trails, system logs and decision records that can stand regulatory scrutiny. Effective breach management depends on coordination across legal, security, IT and business teams. A single incident may also trigger obligations across multiple frameworks, making risk mapping more critical.

From a governance perspective, what will it take for boards to navigate this evolving environment?

Boards must start with a clear view of enterprise-wide risk exposure, knowing where personal data resides, how it flows, and where vulnerabilities exist. They must also recognise that privacy programmes cannot rely on trial and error. The time available to get this right is limited, and missteps now will be difficult to correct before enforcement begins. Poorly planned programmes, on the other hand, tend to become expensive and inefficient as they scale. Finally, accountability must sit at the leadership level. Privacy cannot remain confined to legal or compliance teams.

When it is said that penalties under the DPDP Act, 2023 will be operational rather than intentional, what is the significance?