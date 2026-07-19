Punjab National Bank rides CD ratio cushion, skips deposit chase

The bank’s credit growth was 12.7 per cent, while deposit growth was 8.5 per cent in Q1. How do you plan to bridge that gap without putting further pressure on margins?

Our CD ratio was around 73 per cent even with 8.5 per cent deposit growth. The CD ratio can expand by at least another 3-4 percentage points while deposit growth remains at the current pace. After that, we will look to ramp up deposit growth to 10 per cent.

Deposit growth of 8.5-9 per cent is ideal to support credit growth of 12-13 per cent for another one or two quarters. We will ensure there is no mismatch in any of our parameters.

This year’s pace of credit and deposit growth is absolutely sustainable. Once our CD ratio reaches around 77 per cent, we will look to ramp up deposit growth.

With credit and deposit growth continuing at this pace, when do you think your CD ratio is likely to reach around 77 per cent?

We may reach that level by the end of the 2027-28. By the end of FY27, our CD ratio will be 75-76 per cent.

You have mobilised around $420 million in deposits under the foreign currency non-resident (bank), or FCNR (B), scheme and are targeting $2-2.5 billion by September-end. Do you expect these deposits to become a meaningful source of funding?

That is also one of our deposit mobilisation strategies. We expect that any deposits that mature will be replenished by FCNR (B) deposits. All these deposits have tenures of three to five years, so they will provide us with very stable deposits for a long period at a reasonable cost. Instead of mobilising bulk deposits, we will use FCNR (B) deposits as a tool.

You have reiterated your net interest margin (NIM) guidance of 2.6-2.7 per cent despite the Q1 margin coming in at 2.5 per cent. Which factors do you expect to drive the recovery over the remaining quarters?

One is the cost of deposits. We are being very mindful while raising deposits, and in Q1 we stayed completely out of the market for bulk deposits and certificates of deposit. We have consciously kept deposit growth at 8.5-9 per cent. Our guidance for FY27 is 9 per cent deposit growth. So we are going to maintain the required level of deposit mobilisation. Even with 8.5 per cent deposit growth, our CD ratio is still 73.4 per cent. So we have enough room to grow our credit portfolio at this pace of deposit growth.

Second is the repricing we are undertaking in the credit portfolio. I am very confident about an improvement in yields on advances. The cost of deposits has come down substantially. This strategy will continue for a longer period, so we expect some improvement in NIM and net interest income (NII).

Looking ahead to the rest of FY27, what will be PNB’s top priority?

Managing margin pressure is the bank’s top priority. We aim to achieve NII growth of 7-8 per cent and operating profit growth of 9-10 per cent, both of which are reflected in the NIM.

Last quarter, you had said PNB did not foresee any need to raise capital. Does that assessment remain unchanged after Q1?

We are not going to raise capital this year.

Treasury income has remained volatile over the past few quarters. How do you see the treasury business evolving in the current environment?

We expect treasury operations to contribute ₹900-1,000 crore in income every quarter.

How prepared is PNB for the transition to the expected credit loss framework? What is your estimate of the likely financial impact?

We are perfectly on track, and the system is being built. The transition will be very smooth, and there should not be any challenge for our bank. Meanwhile, the assessment of the financial impact is still underway. We will be in a position to share the exact number after the second quarter (July-September/Q2).

You mentioned there has been no impact so far from the West Asia conflict. What indicators are you tracking most closely, and where do you think the risks could emerge first if geopolitical tensions persist?

As of now, there is absolutely no challenge, and that is reflected in our book. The slippage ratio is well under control at 0.68 per cent in April-June, compared with 0.71 per cent in the same period a year ago.

Going forward, we will see how the situation pans out and whether any challenges emerge. Perhaps by the third quarter (October-December/Q3), we will have a clearer picture of the impact and can decide on the appropriate course of action.

How prepared is the bank on the digital front, especially at a time when we are seeing the emergence of artificial intelligence tools such as Mythos?