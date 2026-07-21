Punjab & Sind Bank eyes 8-9 percentage point cut in govt stake via QIP: MD

The government holds nearly a 94 per cent stake in Punjab & Sind Bank. How do you plan to lower the government’s stake to meet Sebi’s minimum public shareholding norm?

We raised ₹1,200 crore through a QIP previously to test the market. This brought down the government’s stake to 93.85 per cent from 98 per cent. We again plan a QIP this year.

Now that the first-quarter results are out, we are taking approvals to go ahead. We plan to raise ₹2,000 crore. But we are also monitoring the conditions to gauge the appropriate time to tap the market, which we will do when we get suitable feedback from our merchant bankers.

Additionally, the government, through the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, is exploring options (to lower its stake in the bank).

You plan to raise ₹2,000 crore through the QIP, but you have board approval to raise ₹3,000 crore. Can you elaborate on this?

Yes, we have approval to raise ₹3,000 crore. Earlier, we raised ₹1,200 crore, and this time, we will try to make it ₹2,000 crore.

To what extent do you expect the QIP to reduce the government’s shareholding?

It should come down by 8-9 percentage points. That will still be short (of the minimum public float norm). But of course, the government has its own plan. So if that can happen, we may be able to reach there (the government’s stake below 75 per cent). I don’t know what its feedback is and what amount it is looking at. We will be short by around 10 per cent (following the QIP), so maybe they (government) will also do it (minority stake sale) in phases, maybe one or two. But that is an independent process. We are focusing on our process.

The latest timeline for public-sector financial institutions to meet Sebi’s minimum public shareholding norm is August this year. When do you see the government’s ownership in the bank nearing 75 per cent?

This has been a talking-point for quite some time. The government supports us in giving an extension. It (the government) will take this up with the regulator. And then the government will take a call.

It is likely to go beyond that (August). There are other such banks in the picture as well. We are not the only one. Other banks will also take steps (to lower the government’s stake).

Do you plan to raise funds in the bond market this year?

The bond market is not very favourable at this point. We have an option and we have taken approval from the board to raise up to ₹5,000 crore through Tier-I, Tier-II and infra bonds. But the cost is important. So if the yields come down to a level that suits us, then of course we will look at it.

We have the approval but we will play along, depending on the requirements and the market conditions.

After accounting for the QIP, where do you see your capital adequacy ratio moving?

We are now at 17.61 per cent (in Q1FY27). But besides the QIP, there is also provisioning for transition to the Expected Credit Loss (ECL) framework. Some capital we mobilise will be set off against the ECL provision. So accounting for the QIP as well as provisioning for ECL, we should be 17 per cent plus. We will be adequately capitalised.

Have you gauged the financial impact of the ECL transition?

We feel even if we absorb the transition effect in one go — we have five years to absorb it — I don’t find much of an impact on our capital adequacy ratio, hardly around 50 basis points, without raising further capital. Without accounting for capital mobilisation, it (capital adequacy ratio) may come down to 16.75-16.80 per cent.

Additionally, we are making extra provisions (for the transition). We will continue to do this further. So when it comes to the day, April 1 next year, we will be much more balanced and will be able to absorb it very easily. We don’t see any challenge there.

Nowadays, we are not too much in the corporate segment (in terms of lending). Retail, agriculture, and MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) are building our (loan) books, with a 60 per cent share, while corporate has a share of 40 per cent. In that situation, based on the stress that we see through the models of ECL, we have to be only careful with the agricultural loans, because that is a sensitive area and it has various ecosystems. But we are doing active provisioning to cover that as well.

Your credit-deposit (CD) ratio in the June quarter crossed 80 per cent. How comfortable are you operating at this level, and what is your CD ratio guidance for FY27?

We aim to increase our business to ₹4 trillion by FY29. Now we are at ₹2.66 trillion. We will reach ₹3 trillion by this year and then to ₹4 trillion in two years. Three years down the line, our CD ratio, based on deposits and advances, would be around 82 per cent. We will maintain it at the level with which we and the regulator are comfortable.

Your Q1 net interest margin came in below the full-year guidance. Which factors do you expect to drive the recovery over the remaining quarters?

There are two parts to it. First, on the income side, there are advances. We are trying to increase our RAM portfolio, and also trying to maintain growth in corporate advances at 3 per cent. So our yield on agriculture and MSME assets is higher than corporate. I am not trying to compete in the corporate segment. Within corporate, we are trying to see how we can churn our balance sheet within A-, AA-, and AAA-rated.

Punjab & Sind Bank does not have overseas branches and its GIFT City branch is yet to become operational. How do you plan to participate in the drive to mobilise Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), or FCNR (B), deposits?

We have kept a modest target of $25 million for FCNR (B) deposits. But we will try to take the ECB (external commercial borrowing) route or the OFCB (offshore foreign currency bonds) route, so that we get some funds for liquidity. We have kept an overall target of mobilising $100 million, which includes $75 million from borrowing.

Over the next two to three years, what is the single-biggest transformation you want investors to associate with Punjab & Sind Bank?