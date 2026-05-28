Despite uncertainties, we will stick to Saudi investment plans: Hinduja

Do you foresee an impact from the West Asia crisis on sales in 2026-27 (FY27)? Could it affect your Ras Al Khaimah operations?

With the West Asia crisis, we are already seeing an element of normalcy returning through the (US-Iran) ceasefire. Our Ras Al Khaimah plant (in the UAE) has now come back into production, and sales have picked up. So, from that perspective, I do think that we will once again see quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) sales growth like before, and there is a lot of demand there as well.

Fuel prices in India have increased by about ₹7, which is affordable in many respects. It is not disrupting the client base, and the demand remains quite strong. There will, of course, be certain pockets that might get affected. But in the light segment, due to the goods and services tax (GST) reduction, we are still seeing very strong demand. Sectors like construction, mining, and infrastructure still remain very strong, which may drive tipper (dump truck) demand. Demand for passenger buses is also strong. On the ground, demand is still strong.

Are you rethinking new manufacturing unit plans in West Asia?

Last year, we crossed 9,300 vehicles at Ras Al Khaimah, while our capacity was only 6,000. Meanwhile, our plans to come up with a new plant of around 5,000 units in Saudi Arabia are intact. Later, it can even go up to 10,000 units, if required.

Although there is some level of uncertainty, as a long-term investor, we are going ahead with our investment plans. Saudi Arabia is our largest market among the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries, and it makes sense to have a plant in that country. In addition to growing Saudi demand, the unit may also cater to the African market. We are just in the process of finalising the land, and the plant may be on track in another 18 to 24 months.

Hinduja group is undergoing transition in leadership and growth. As one of its key leaders of the group, what is the company’s long-term dream for the group?

As a family, we are all working very much together. And I think irrespective of the transition, the important thing is that we continue as one family with the same aspiration for growth.

We have a very diversified portfolio, both from a sectoral perspective and from a country perspective. We see a lot of value in India from an industrial perspective. We have been growing very well in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment as well.

Hinduja group will continue to grow in the sectors where it already has a presence. At the same time, we will look at new opportunities where we feel there is very good growth potential. At Ashok Leyland, defence is one such area where we will continue to look at new opportunities.

Ashok Leyland’s FY26 export volumes touched an all-time high of 18,082 units. What is your target for exports?

Today, exports account for close to 10 per cent of our overall revenue, but our desired target is to be closer to 20 per cent. We are also developing vehicles purely for international markets. And there is greater acceptability of our products.

Our short-term target is about 25,000 vehicles, and our long-term target is to reach 50,000 vehicles in exports.