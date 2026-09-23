Rado's India story clocks good times, country now No. 1 market globally

Rado has been in India for several decades. How have you seen the market evolve, and where does India stand today for Rado among its other markets?

Many decades ago, we started with Rado in India when no other Swiss watch brands were present. We started even before official imports were established, with service centres.

The Indian market grew during the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, but its growth was not comparable with what we have seen over the past 10 to 15 years. During this period, India has moved to a completely different level.

Today, India is among the top 25 countries globally for the watch industry in terms of volumes. A couple of years ago, it was in the top 30. This means the overall market has grown significantly, and for Rado, particularly over the past decade, the development has been spectacular.

Indian customers are highly educated, the population is large and young, and the economy is growing. There are many customers who want to participate in the luxury segment. All these factors have contributed to India gaining importance for the luxury industry, particularly the watch industry and Rado.

Where does the Indian market currently stand for Rado, and what kind of growth rates are you seeing?

It is a great pleasure to see that after many years when the Chinese market was at the top, India has overtaken all other countries in Rado’s ranking over the past three years.

India is now the No. 1 market for Rado. On one side, we have strong local consumption, but we also see many Indians living abroad — in Australia, Canada, the US, the UK, Dubai and many other countries. Everywhere, we see that the Rado brand has strong relevance, and we have Indian Rado buyers basically everywhere in the world, alongside buyers from other markets.

Rado is a global brand. We are present across all continents and in more than 80 countries. Today, we have a very balanced global presence, with important market shares in India and West Asia, as well as in Europe. We are also growing in North and South America, including the US, Canada, and Mexico. We continue to have an important presence in Asia and Southeast Asia, and we are becoming increasingly strong in Australia.

While we have a global presence, India is becoming more and more important, thanks to the spectacular growth of the Indian economy over many years.

Is India the top market for Rado in terms of growth rate over the past three years, or is it the top market in terms of revenue and volumes as well?

In terms of absolute figures, India has become the No. 1 market. In terms of growth rate, it is also growing at a very spectacular double-digit rate.

We have other markets with important growth rates as well, particularly the US, Mexico, and Australia. However, because the absolute figures in India are already very high, the importance of the country for the Rado brand is particularly strong.

India has overtaken China. Do you think this is a long-term shift?

The dynamism we have seen in India over the past few years for Rado has been spectacular, particularly in terms of brand perception.

Today, we are present in the price range of ₹1 lakh to ₹7 lakh. A couple of years ago, products between ₹1 lakh and ₹2 lakh were mainly important because purchasing power in India was not at the same level as it is today.

Now, we see the highest growth between ₹2 lakh and ₹4 lakh, while sales between ₹4 lakh and ₹7 lakh are also growing well.

We see that the perception of the brand and the purchasing power of Indian customers are growing. This allows us to cover the premium segment of high-tech ceramic products, complicated movements, premium movements, full high-tech ceramic bracelets and cases, and skeletonised movements.

The premium segment of the Rado collection is succeeding strongly, just as the business between ₹1 lakh and ₹2 lakh is. This is a very positive evolution for us.

Which parts of India is Rado seeing higher demand from — metro cities or Tier-I and Tier-II markets?

In recent years, we have seen significant growth in demand from Tier-II, Tier-III, and Tier-IV cities.

Of course, in these areas it can sometimes be challenging to establish the right distribution network and find high-quality distribution partners. Tier-I cities are still the big drivers.

However, our aim is also to be present in Tier-II, Tier-III, and Tier-IV cities to allow customers to discover Rado products in these markets.

We feel that ecommerce has a certain relevance, but when you are in the luxury industry, customers want to enter a store, receive advice, and touch and feel the product.

Therefore, in Tier-II, Tier-III, and Tier-IV cities, we are looking for retail experiences that can provide customers with this experience.

What is your expansion plan in terms of the number of touchpoints in India? Where do you stand currently, and how do you plan to expand?

Today, we have around 210 points of sale in India, of which around 37 are boutiques. We aim to continue developing our boutique distribution in the coming years.

In terms of the overall number of points of sale, there could be a slight increase. However, what is important for us is that the quality of distribution and touchpoints remains at a very high level.

The quality of our products is at a top level, and the retail experience must also be at the same level customers expect, including the brand environment, furniture in the store and, importantly, the quality of the salesperson.

On the digital side, we have elearning tools, while we also conduct physical training.

All these measures need to be implemented in a very professional and efficient way. So, yes, there will be distribution development, but it will be selective and qualitative at all levels.

Where are you seeing more volumes — between ₹1 lakh and ₹2 lakh, or at the higher price points? Which price point is the most attractive in the Indian market?

For us, Rado must remain a brand in the affordable luxury segment between ₹1 lakh and ₹7 lakh.

We need to remain strong between ₹1 lakh and ₹2 lakh, particularly for young customers or those who want to enter the premium segment of watchmaking while remaining within the affordable luxury segment. Young customers are particularly attracted to this price point.

On the other side, when customers have a growing wallet and greater purchasing power, they also want to experience the different materials we offer, such as plasma ceramic and skeletonised mechanical movements.

Therefore, we see significant growth in both segments. It is a great pleasure to see stable growth across all segments and not just in one price segment.

How do you see the Indian luxury watch market evolving compared with other markets? Do you see the momentum in India continuing to grow faster than in other markets globally?

European markets have reached a certain level of maturity over the past few years. These markets move on a cyclical basis. When the economy grows, the luxury market grows. When the economy is under pressure, as is the case in some European countries now, the luxury market declines somewhat, and it becomes a matter of gaining market share from the competition.

We saw China experience amazing growth from 2003 until 2023-24. For around 20 years, there was significant growth every year. Over the past two or three years, however, the situation has changed. China is still a big market, but it is also facing several challenges, including real estate, the stock market, employment and employment rates. These factors have influenced the confidence of Chinese consumers to some extent.

When we talk about India, I first visited the country around five or six years ago when I took over responsibility for Rado. What I am seeing and feeling in India reminds me somewhat of China 20 years ago.

Customers are gaining confidence. They want to work, have good jobs and invest in their education to build careers, wealth and income and have a good life. For a good life, luxury goods can also be an important element of lifestyle.

When we talk about the watch industry, watches are an important part of long-term personal gifting, gifting to others, and marking important moments in life.

I definitely feel that this momentum is comparable to what we saw in China 15 to 20 years ago. Therefore, I have strong confidence in the future of the Indian luxury industry, particularly the Indian watch industry and the Rado business.

With around 1.5 billion inhabitants, there is still significant room to attract additional customers with our products. We still have considerable room to develop this segment, and I am very confident about the Indian market.

Do we see you adding more brand ambassadors to the existing three for the Indian market?

We never know. We are a brand that has very loyal relationships with our brand ambassadors.

I suppose you have already seen and heard about our emotional festive Diwali campaign, which we are currently running with actors Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan. The campaign highlights the importance of emotional gifting moments.

We have been working with Hrithik for many years, so it is a long-term relationship. We have also been working with Katrina for three years.

At the beginning of this year, we started a collaboration with cricketer Smriti Mandhana. She visited us at our factory in Switzerland. She is a very humble and determined person, and I have a very good memory of meeting her for the first time.