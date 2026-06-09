Rajiv Bajaj to step down from Bajaj Finserv board, focus on auto business

Rajiv Bajaj, managing director of Bajaj Auto, will step down from the board of Bajaj Finserv as he looks to reduce his external commitments amid expanding responsibilities at the automobile major.

In an exchange filing on Tuesday, Bajaj Finserv said Rajiv Bajaj, a non-executive director on its board, has informed the company that he will not seek re-election at the company's annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for July 31. He will cease to be a director of the company upon retirement by rotation at the AGM.

According to the filing, Bajaj cited additional responsibilities at Bajaj Auto as the reason for his decision.

"With additional responsibilities at Bajaj Auto Ltd. in recent times, owing to the setting up of Bajaj Auto Technology Ltd. and Bajaj Auto Credit Ltd. as well as the recent acquisition of KTM, he desires to reduce his other commitments," the company said. Rajiv Bajaj is currently the managing director of Bajaj Auto, one of India's largest two-wheeler manufacturers. He is the brother of Sanjiv Bajaj, chairman and managing director of Bajaj Finserv, the financial services holding company that owns a majority stake in Bajaj Finance.