Rating upgrade to A will put GIC Re in a more stable position: GIC Re CMD

With more reinsurers in GIFT City (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City), how do you see the competitive landscape for GIC Re?

Competition will depend on whether they deploy additional capital and pursue robust growth after establishing local operations. For domestic reinsurers, competitive strength will depend on the capital deployed within the regulated insurance entity rather than the financial strength of their promoters. GIC Re follows a long-term underwriting approach, managing profitability across market cycles rather than reacting to short-term pricing changes. We aim to maintain long-term client relationships while adjusting capacity deployment based on market conditions.

What is your long-term strategy for GIC Re?

The priority is to build greater resilience across GIC Re’s operations, strategy, and organisational culture. This will be achieved by strengthening underwriting expertise, analytical capabilities and risk modelling, while continuing to emphasise data-driven underwriting decisions. At its core, risk management is about managing volatility and optimising the risk-return equation.

A second priority is portfolio rebalancing. At present, property, motor, health and agriculture together account for about 80 per cent of GIC Re’s premium. We are planning to achieve a better balance between the property and casualty businesses because the property segment is significantly more exposed to climate-related risks.

Similarly, we aim to rebalance our portfolio between commoditised lines and specialty classes such as marine, engineering, liability, directors’ and officers’ (D&O) liability, errors and omissions (E&O), and cyber insurance. This will help reduce dependence on climate-sensitive risks. We also intend to diversify further between the Indian and international markets to reduce concentration risk and improve portfolio stability. In addition, we will seek to increase our presence in the life reinsurance segment.

Another important aspect of strengthening GIC Re’s resilience is improving our financial-strength rating from A- to A. Achieving an “A” rating would place the company in a stronger and more stable position. Accordingly, our focus will be on diversification, strengthening our core underwriting and risk-management capabilities, and enhancing our credit profile.

The international market accounts for nearly 25 per cent of GIC Re’s business. How do you plan to strengthen the market?

We would like the (domestic: international) mix to go to a 60:40 ratio from the existing 75:25. We touched 55 domestic and 45 international in 2016. However, it will be a challenge because the domestic market continues to grow well compared to the international markets. Our solvency is four plus (over 400 per cent), so that gives us ample elbow room to grow very materially. Secondly, our solvency is four plus (over 400 per cent), so that gives us ample elbow room to grow materially.

How many policies have been issued under “Bharat Maritime Insurance Policies (BMIP)”?

We have created a capacity of nearly ₹500 crore and have issued over 600 policies. There are two key aspects to this. First comes the assurance of insurance availability, and the second is the assurance of more stable pricing for war peril cover related to maritime trade. Commercial insurance markets can be volatile, whereas the sovereign guarantee enhances the pool’s capacity without being priced separately. In effect, coverage beyond the industry’s own pool capacity is backed by the government at no additional cost. This provides confidence to the trading and maritime sectors that insurance cover will remain available and that pricing will be less volatile than in the commercial market, with the government absorbing part of the risk. As a result, BMIP's rates can be 15-40 per cent lower than prevailing commercial market rates.

What led to softening in the reinsurance market in India during April 1 renewals?

The global reinsurance market has softened because increased global capacity has led to greater competition and lower pricing. India has seen even greater pricing pressure than global markets, with about 20 foreign reinsurers competing for Indian businesses, making the domestic market softer than other markets.

“Obligatory” accounts for nearly 30 per cent of your business. How do you plan to diversify in case it goes down to zero?

Given the reduction in obligatory share from 20 per cent to 4 per cent over the past 20 years, one may expect it to be phased out. Phasing out should not really make a big difference to GIC Re. If “obligatory” goes down to 3 per cent from the existing 4 per cent, GIC Re will lose roughly ₹3,000 crore, which could come from our other class of business. In case the obligatory arrangement is removed, some of it will be replaced by normal cover through open market placement which will come to us again.

Has there been a change in marine insurance rates after the United States and Iran signed an agreement?

It will change gradually because, even though the memorandum has been signed, behaviour does not change overnight. Attacks may continue.

What are the biggest emerging opportunities in reinsurance in India?