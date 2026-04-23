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Home / Companies / People / RBI approves Vivek Tripathi's elevation as whole-time director of AU SFB

RBI approves Vivek Tripathi's elevation as whole-time director of AU SFB

RBI clears Vivek Tripathi as whole-time director of AU SFB, as the lender gears up for growth and a potential transition to a universal bank

AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance Bank (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 10:20 PM IST

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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Vivek Tripathi as whole-time director (executive director) of AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) for a term of three years, the lender said on Wednesday. Tripathi, currently the bank’s chief credit officer, will join the board at a time when AU SFB is positioning itself for its next phase of growth, including a transition towards becoming a universal bank.
 
Tripathi has been associated with AU SFB since 2014 and has held leadership roles across commercial banking, wholesale banking, credit, and strategy. Over the past decade, he has played a central role in shaping the bank’s risk management architecture and strengthening governance frameworks.
 
  Tripathi brings over two decades of experience in financial services, having previously worked with ICICI Bank, Reliance Capital, and the Aditya Birla Group. He is an alumnus of IIM Lucknow and has completed executive education at ESCP Business School, Paris. He also holds an MTech from VJTI, Mumbai.
 

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Topics : Reserve Bank of India AU Small Finance Bank RBI

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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 10:20 PM IST

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