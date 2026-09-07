Regulatory data protection will lift India's appeal: Novartis' Judith Love
On what will make India an attractive investment destination, Love said: ''I think the number one for us to make India attractive is to create an innovative ecosystem.''
Sanket KoulNivedita Mookerji New Delhi
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Basel-headquartered Novartis, which has the biggest research and development operation in India outside of Switzerland, is looking at long-term commitment in the country with focus on innovation. Towards that journey, the company is discussing with the government the importance of regulatory data protection (RDP) and good intellectual property (IP), Judith Love, president, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa at Novartis, told Business Standard in an exclusive conversation in New Delhi. Love was in India last week for official engagements.
Topics : regulatory policy Novartis clinical trials