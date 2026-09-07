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Home / Companies / People / Regulatory data protection will lift India's appeal: Novartis' Judith Love

Regulatory data protection will lift India's appeal: Novartis' Judith Love

On what will make India an attractive investment destination, Love said: ''I think the number one for us to make India attractive is to create an innovative ecosystem.''

Judith Love, president, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, Novartis
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Judith Love, president, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, Novartis

Sanket KoulNivedita Mookerji New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 6:05 AM IST

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Basel-headquartered Novartis, which has the biggest research and development operation in India outside of Switzerland, is looking at long-term commitment in the country with focus on innovation. Towards that journey, the company is discussing with the government the importance of regulatory data protection (RDP) and good intellectual property (IP), Judith Love, president, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa at Novartis, told Business Standard in an exclusive conversation in New Delhi. Love was in India last week for official engagements.
 
On what will make India an attractive investment destination, Love said: ‘’I think the number one for us to make India attractive is to create an innovative ecosystem.’’ Such an environment, with RDP and clinical trial infrastructure, would ‘’want you to come in quickly’’ as the regulatory pathway would have been set along with access-related mechanisms. ‘’All of that ecosystem needs to be shaped.’’
 
While the government is reforming the health environment, Love said the barriers for an innovative company like Novartis would be around RDP, ‘’since it all starts with building the foundation that you have your innovations protected for the period that they should be’’. To a question on when India would make the cut, she said: ‘’When the reforms get done.’’ Referring to Japan, China, Germany, Love said: ‘’They have RDP, good IP and regulatory paths that are reliable pathways.’’ Also Read Full Interview |  ‘Innovative ecosystem will make India attractive’
 
Topics : regulatory policy Novartis clinical trials