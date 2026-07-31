'Regulatory environment has got tougher for Tata Steel in Netherlands'

Tata Steel reported an 11.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit, but both revenue and profit declined sequentially. What drove the quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) moderation?

T V Narendran: Sequentially, the revenue drop was due to lower volumes. From a profit perspective, India was flat in spite of lower volumes, as realisations were ₹6,000 per tonne higher in Q1FY27 compared to Q4FY26, which helped offset the volume drop to some extent. The Netherlands was impacted by the Direct Sheet Plant (DSP) closure. The UK actually performed better than in the previous quarter.

Do you expect a better Q2FY27?

Narendran: Yes. We expect the prices in India in Q2 to be about ₹1,500 per tonne lower than Q1. The coal cost may be $5 higher, so there is a margin compression, but volumes in Q2 will be much higher than Q1. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) in Q2 in India is expected to be higher than Q1.

The UK will continue in the same trajectory – Ebitda losses will reduce further. We are not yet at zero, but getting closer to it, largely because prices are expected to be about 80 pounds higher in Q2 compared to Q1. But all that will not flow to the bottom line because the UK is now getting slabs and hot roll coil (HRC) from Tata Steel India, Tata Steel Netherlands, and the market. So, a lot of it will flow into the substrate cost.

So, all three geographies put together, volumes will be better. And in Europe, prices will be about 10 euro higher in the Netherlands.

Dutch prosecutors have initiated criminal proceedings against IJmuiden over alleged air pollution offences. How do you respond to these allegations?

Koushik Chatterjee: The criminal prosecution relates to the period from 2020 to 2023, during the green pushes. From a regulatory standpoint, there is an allowance for green pushes. We paid fines for those that exceeded the allowance. Since then, a lot of work has been done on the coke ovens to reduce green pushes to a minimum. Over the past three years, that has been the case, and we have done some real heavy-lifting to be in the compliance zone.

I think we are the benchmark in green pushes across the industry. We will be ready with the defence whenever the issue comes up.

Does this impact your decarbonisation journey in the Netherlands?

Chatterjee: It’s not the one thing that will determine decarbonisation. As an investor in that geography, we'll have to look at it holistically. Decarbonisation is dependent on three supports — government funding, policy support, and market support.

From a policy point of view, the government is keen on decarbonisation. But we are the only steel company in the Netherlands with an integrated steel plant. So, there are no reference points, the only benchmark is the rest of the steel industry in the European Union (EU). So, we are requesting the government to look at the EU regulatory reference point.

For instance, in the Joint Letter of Intent (JLoI), there are conditions precedent relating to the treatment and classification of slag that need to be resolved. These are set out in the JLoI that we signed last year. We are in discussions with the government to understand what direction it intends to take in this regards, as it has very significant implications. There needs to be legislative and legal certainty as preconditions to making any investment.

Is there any rethink on decarbonisation, and what does it mean for negotiations on the JLoI?

Chatterjee: We had signed the JLoI with conditions to be fulfilled on both sides, and it comes up for review in September this year. There is also parliamentary reporting that has to be done by the government. We are all in sync, we’ve met the ministers. It’s not a question of a rethink, it’s a question of holistic reassessment based on the current situation.

Narendran: Oftentimes there may be a direction, but you can rethink the speed. Europe will transition into a lower carbon future for sure, because they have the ingredients in place. But the decision has to be made at the right time. Right now, conditions are not supportive of an investment call. The market has improved but the regulatory environment for us in Netherlands has got tougher. Before we put new money in, we want to make sure that we have a social licence to operate for 20 years.

To what extent has this war in West Asia impacted costs?

Narendran: Cost impact has been about ₹800 crore for the quarter in India, about 10 million pounds in the UK, and about 20 million euros in the Netherlands. So, roughly ₹1,200 crore. The impact in Q2 may be slightly less. There is no operational impact because no plant is shut down, but there is cost impact.

The board has approved a ₹33,873 crore expansion at Neelachal Ispat Nigam. Beyond adding capacity, how does this strengthen your competitive position?

Narendran: Long products account for 50-60 per cent of steel demand in India. And unlike flat, which is a more consolidated play, long is a fragmented play. We have a very strong franchise in long in reinforcing steel because of the Tata Tiscon brand.

About 40-50 per cent of Neelachal volume will be reinforcing steel, which will go largely to retail. But we are also building a very strong franchise for projects with downstream. We have about 20-30 centres across the country, with our distributors basically supplying ready-to-use steel in an industrial environment to a construction site, which is today struggling to get labour.