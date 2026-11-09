Rural-urban demand growth gap narrowing, says Dabur India CEO Herjit Bhalla

Given expectations that demand could come under pressure due to inflation and the possibility of drought in certain parts of the country, how do you see demand shaping up from here?

So far, we have seen demand remain stable and resilient. This is reflected in our topline performance as well as the decent volume growth we have delivered.

One of the trends we are picking up is that while rural continues to grow faster than urban, the gap has started narrowing. It used to be more than 500 basis points earlier and is now close to 150 basis points.

All of these factors could have an impact going forward. It has not come through as yet, but honestly, I feel it will depend on how the macroeconomic environment plays out over the next one or two months.

What happens with the (West Asia) conflict will also matter. If things start easing, which we are optimistic about, that could have a positive impact. If the situation worsens, then, as you rightly pointed out, the environment could become more challenging.

Crude oil prices have eased, but remain volatile. Does this leave room for further price increases, particularly given that commodity procurement is a continuous process and input costs remain elevated?

Our approach is not to take price increases across the board, and that would also be evident from our results so far. Around 80 per cent of the inflation has come in the home and personal care (HPC) portfolio, which has been particularly challenged. We have taken price increases there.

Going forward, our approach will continue to be calibrated because there is no way we can pass on the entire cost increase to consumers. We may take price increases in certain categories or portfolios, depending on how the situation evolves.

Our approach is simple: We control the controllables. We are looking at our entire portfolio to see where we can maximise the mix. Mix will play a very important role in easing the impact on our business.

We are also looking at driving cost efficiencies across various parts of the portfolio. There are initiatives such as Samriddhi, our cost-saving programme, where a lot of work is underway. We want to further enhance these efforts. The savings we have generated over the last 18 months are something we want to increase by 1.5 times over the next 18 months.

We will have to do more across all these areas to ensure that price increases remain calibrated. Clearly, there could be some further increases going forward, depending on how the situation plays out.

What is your margin and volume outlook for the second half of FY27?

At this stage, we are maintaining our topline guidance. From a margin perspective, we need to see how the third quarter plays out, particularly in light of developments in West Asia.

There could be some short-term margin pressure. I would not want to put a number to it because the situation is fairly volatile.

Our focus will be on driving the right level of cost efficiencies. At the same time, we do not want to take arbitrary price increases. We will do what is right for the business while continuing to invest behind our brands, which is something we believe we have not done as well in the past.

Volumes, we will have to wait and watch.

Price increases have been higher than we initially anticipated. At the beginning of the year, we expected growth to be driven more by volumes and less by pricing. However, given the current environment, we have taken calibrated price increases.

The mix between volume and pricing could change depending on how the situation evolves. We will take price increases while remaining mindful of our relative price index and ensuring that consumers continue to get the right value at the right price points.

It is difficult to comment on the exact split at this stage. In the second half, growth will be more balanced towards pricing than it was earlier in the year.

Next year, the equation could reverse if we enter a softer inflation cycle.

Will the international business continue to perform at the current pace?

We believe our international business, which recorded growth in the high teens in the first half, will continue to grow at around the same level in the second half.

We have been extremely agile and proactive across the markets in which we operate.

Our supply chains, which were completely disrupted because of the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, were successfully navigated. We were able to quickly reroute supplies through Egypt or India.

We also took price increases and have strong market-share positions in the markets where we operate, including Egypt, Turkey, the Upper Gulf and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Our teams have been proactive in managing supply chains, pricing and distribution reach, while protecting market shares across these markets.

Dabur has started Dabur Ventures to explore acquisitions and investments. How is that initiative progressing? Which categories are you looking at?

We are looking at mergers and acquisitions in two ways. The first is taking minority stakes in D2C start-ups, which is where Dabur Ventures comes into play. The idea is to learn, engage with founders and participate in new-age portfolios.

Dabur Ventures was launched in October 2025, and we made our first investment in March 2026 in RAS Beauty. The second approach is more strategic, where we look at taking majority stakes in businesses. In that context, we have acquired Sesa. Sesa will move into the integration process from December 1, with retrospective effect from April 1.

We also have Badshah, which has been performing well and delivering strong double-digit growth. That business should come into the fold after March 2028. We own a majority stake in it, and it is already reported in our numbers.

We are looking to do more in this space, provided the opportunity meets our strategic requirements, offers the right synergies and comes at the right valuation.

Are there any particular categories you are looking at?

The current focus is clearly on beauty and personal care (BPC), health and wellness, and premium foods. We evaluate opportunities on a case-by-case basis to see whether they meet the strategic requirements we want to achieve.

Dabur has started Dabur Ventures to explore acquisitions and investments. How is that initiative progressing? Which categories are you looking at?

We are looking at mergers and acquisitions in two ways. The first is taking minority stakes in D2C start-ups, which is where Dabur Ventures comes into play. The idea is to learn, engage with founders and participate in new-age portfolios.

Dabur Ventures was launched in October 2025, and we made our first investment in March 2026 in RAS Beauty. The second approach is more strategic, where we look at taking majority stakes in businesses. In that context, we have acquired Sesa. Sesa will move into the integration process from December 1, with retrospective effect from April 1.

We also have Badshah, which has been performing well and delivering strong double-digit growth. That business should come into the fold after March 2028. We own a majority stake in it, and it is already reported in our numbers.

We are looking to do more in this space, provided the opportunity meets our strategic requirements, offers the right synergies and comes at the right valuation.

Are there any particular categories you are looking at?

The current focus is clearly on beauty and personal care (BPC), health and wellness, and premium foods. We evaluate opportunities on a case-by-case basis to see whether they meet the strategic requirements we want to achieve.

What is the contribution of alternate channels and how fast are they growing?

Alternate channels contribute almost 30 per cent of our business. Within that, e-commerce contributes close to 13 per cent, and quick commerce accounts for 70 per cent of e-commerce. Quick commerce continues to grow at a strong double-digit rate.

You have also mentioned that your premium brands are growing four times faster than your regular core portfolio. They now account for close to 20 per cent of your overall portfolio.

They account for 20 per cent of our overall salience.

Our focus is clearly on continuing to drive premiumisation, particularly in urban markets through alternate channels, while strengthening our reach in general trade.

The emphasis is now on the quality of coverage and the quality of reach, rather than simply the quantity of reach.

Our Retail Next programme in urban markets will play an important role here. We currently run this channel programme across more than 40,000 stores. These stores are expected to grow at 1.5 times the overall general trade growth rate.

In rural markets, we are looking to enhance our direct coverage. The objective is to double the number of villages we reach directly to 100,000.

We are also using a lot of AI in this space, particularly through geotagging, so that we can track our coverage.

What is your total distribution reach at present, including direct and indirect coverage?

The number we talk about is 1.5 million, which is a combination of everything. In urban markets, we directly reach 8.5 lakh outlets.

Dabur India is looking to premiumise its portfolio. How will the contribution to revenue change?

The premium part of our portfolio has increased from 17 per cent to 20 per cent. We want to take it further to 23 per cent over the next 18 months or earlier. We know this portfolio will grow faster and also offers better margins. The second component is health and wellness, which also addresses the opportunity in nutraceuticals.

We have a brand called Siens, which we launched recently as our own D2C play. The idea is to understand the segment, develop high-quality products and leverage our strong R&D capabilities. We have launched around five SKUs under the brand.

It is still a small business, but it is growing at a very fast pace, and we will continue to do more. It also allows us to incubate products and understand how to operate in the D2C space ourselves. There are significant learning benefits, so I see a dual advantage.

The other component of building a future-ready portfolio is M&A. We believe there is potential to do more, and that is something we want to explore. We are now working on a new project called Iris. The objective is to improve forecasting accuracy, enhance our CRS in the marketplace and strengthen integrated business management (IBM) across the organisation.

We want to generate 1.5 times the cost savings we achieved over the last 18 months. This will help us create funds to reinvest in the business, particularly given the continuing inflationary environment.

What price increases have you already taken in the October quarter?

The pricing we are talking about is around 5.2 per cent, which will flow through the quarter. We are also taking some additional price increases in a calibrated manner.

We want to protect the value equation for consumers while maintaining the right relative price index.

More than price increases, however, we are accelerating our cost-saving initiatives. We want to achieve 1.5 times the savings generated so far. This will involve a combination of measures, including value-chain protection, cost efficiencies across the value chain, supply-chain productivity improvements and manpower optimisation.

These initiatives should help us navigate the current period of high inflation.

This is the third consecutive year of high inflation, and inflation in the current quarter is also higher than in the previous one.

However, we are hopeful that an improvement in the geopolitical situation and softening crude oil prices will help us see an improvement in gross margins in the next quarter or the next financial year. If crude prices come down, the resulting benefits can be reinvested in the business.

It will be a combination of all these levers rather than any single measure.

Front-of-pack labelling requirements could come into play soon. How do you see this affecting the industry and Dabur?

From our end, I can speak about the recent labelling issue concerning the use of the term '100 per cent'. We are working very closely with FSSAI.

Our approach is to remain completely aligned with the guidelines being issued. We have removed the term '100 per cent' from almost everywhere, including our packaging and communications.

Our approach is to work within the guidelines on high-fat, sugar and salt (HFSS) foods. We will wait for the Supreme Court's judgment and then work towards aligning with and complying with the requirements within the timelines provided.

Rural incomes are becoming less dependent on agriculture than they were earlier. How is this changing the overall demand equation in the country?

I see this as a clear positive. We are seeing more aspirational purchases from rural consumers. Traditionally, one would assume that the premium part of a company's portfolio is meant only for urban consumers. However, we are seeing uptake of premium products in rural markets as well.

The growing levels of exposure and digitisation are contributing to this. Consumers increasingly have access to screens, digital media and information. The growing influence of influencers is also driving this trend.

This is one of the reasons why we have increased our digital spends to more than 43 per cent. We have also increased the number of influencers we work with by three times. Our current level of influencer engagement is the highest we have undertaken so far.

The overall media mix is evolving, with a focus on driving greater efficiency. It is about doing more with less.

As you shift towards digital, your advertising costs could also come down, allowing you to do more with the same amount. Is that the direction you are looking at?

Absolutely. That is the focus. We also want to increase our advertising and promotion (A&P) spends by 150 basis points.

What is rural's contribution to your revenue?

For us, it is close to 50:50 when it comes to general trade. But when you factor in quick commerce and e-commerce, the contribution would be more skewed towards urban markets.

How do you expect the oral care business to perform going forward and when do you see a revival in the healthcare business?

We have been delivering strong growth in oral care. This quarter, we recorded mid-single-digit growth on account of a very strong base. However, when I look at the CAGR over the last two years, we are close to double-digit or high-single-digit performance.

We have also been gaining market share in both volume and value terms, particularly with Dabur Red, which is the core of our business.

Going forward, our focus will continue to be on gaining share with Dabur Red. We are also focusing on the herbal segment, particularly charcoal, which we believe can play a significant role at the premium end of the portfolio. We also have Meswak in the South.

The focus will remain on sustaining the growth momentum in oral care.

Coming to healthcare, I am honestly very encouraged by what I have seen over the last two quarters. This business has been challenged in the past, but the last two quarters have been encouraging. While the overall growth numbers may appear relatively low, at mid-single digits, a closer look at the different sub-segments gives us confidence that the performance should remain robust.

Within healthcare, the OTC business is growing at a strong double-digit rate. Honitus is one of the brands we want to focus on and build on the growth momentum we are seeing in the digestive portfolio.

We have three brands in this space, and all three are performing well. Hajmola continues to deliver double-digit growth, while Pudin Hara and Isabgol are also growing at strong double-digit rates. Isabgol is benefiting from the recent consumer interest in fibre.

The OTC portfolio is therefore doing very well.

Within health supplements, growth has been more muted. Chyawanprash recorded low-single-digit growth last quarter, but we are now entering the winter season. Winter stocking has gone well, and we believe we have a good product mix in place.

We also launched new communication last week to build greater relevance for the brand. There is work to be done in this space, and we are looking at newer formats that can modernise the category. Based on consumer feedback, we are exploring formats that do not require consumers to eat it with a spoon.

The other important category is honey. We recorded a low-single-digit decline in honey last quarter. This was partly impacted by confusion around labelling, particularly in general trade.

Retailers destocked to some extent following the communication around the issue, and secondary sales were affected slightly. However, alternate channels delivered a brilliant performance, with honey recording strong double-digit growth even during this challenging period.

That is encouraging.

Our approach to honey is clear. Both honey and Chyawanprash have low penetration and significant headroom for growth. The focus is on building relevance, driving usage and bringing in new consumers.

We are undertaking significant sampling at the lower end of the honey portfolio. For the core portfolio, we are looking to drive more usage occasions through communication.

We are also looking to enhance consumer trust and communicate more about traceability.

We are now in a position to trace honey back to the beekeeper. Consumers can scan the product and find out where their honey came from.

At the premium end, we are focusing on organic honey and regional varieties, including Sundarbans honey. We are also planning to launch our first monofloral honey, made from lychee, later this year.