SaaSpocalypse probably premature: Salesforce President & CEO Bhattacharya

The big news was the Salesforce-Anthropic partnership with Claudeforce (August 26). However, with recent concerns around agents going rogue, how secure will Claudeforce be? What measures have you taken to ensure such incidents do not happen with your clients?

We have spent a lot of time creating what we call a trust layer. Before the data hits any large language model (LLM), it goes through the trust layer. The trust layer ensures that your data is anonymised and encrypted before it goes to the LLM. As the output returns, it ensures that the LLM does not retain the data. It then comes back, gets decrypted, and you can read it. So, it ensures security.

It also looks at the output to determine whether there is toxicity, bias or hallucination. Again, it is difficult to understand when hallucinations do happen, but we are doing a lot of work to ensure that the dataset itself is good enough to minimise them.

When you are working with a solution provided by Salesforce, the trust layer is a must. It is something that we will implement for customers. We are quite sure that we will be able to control this. You also have to understand that where those problems occurred, they were on testbeds. They were not agents that were generally in use. When we are creating agents, we are not only using the trust layer, but we are also creating a lot of guardrails.

There is a library of permissions that you can give an agent, essentially telling the agent what it is supposed to do. There is also a library of guardrails. In fact, we are seeing that the library of guardrails is becoming bigger than the library of permissions, precisely to ensure that the agent is not misbehaving or doing something that it is not expected or required to do.

What made Salesforce get into an LLM environment with Claudeforce? Wouldn’t relying on a particular LLM be a concern for enterprises?

We have a very open stack right now, in the sense that you can bring your own model. The Claudeforce partnership is one of several that we have, following earlier announcements on bringing Agentforce Sales to ChatGPT and Gemini Enterprise.

Salesforce’s trusted enterprise harness makes its data, workflows, business logic, actions and governance securely accessible to power agentic experiences wherever our customers are working. AI is only as valuable as the trust and context behind it. Claude brings best-in-class reasoning and intelligence; Salesforce brings the trusted enterprise harness — the data, workflows, business logic, actions, and governance that companies have built on our platform for decades. Claudeforce brings these together so businesses can put that intelligence to work securely, with the governance and trust enterprises need to run their businesses.

As Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has said, “Probabilistic intelligence alone doesn’t run a company, and deterministic systems don’t reason — you need both.”

Salesforce had its best-ever second-quarter results. How has India performed during the same period?

We do not break out numbers country-wise, but the contribution of this particular region has been quite good. India continues to remain a very fast-growing region. Of course, given the fact that Agentforce is new, many other business units are also growing quite fast. Otherwise, you would not have had the global numbers that you saw. But India continues to be fast-growing.

I think the numbers very clearly show that the narratives around the ‘SaaSpocalypse’ were probably premature. It is true that agentic and generative AI are technologies that are going to have a very long-term effect. These are not technologies that are going to go away, and it is also not as though they will not evolve. But in this path of evolution, they will change the way everybody works. To that extent, I would say that we are in a very good position.

When we talk about digital labour in a country like India, work displacement is a much more serious issue. How do you see this playing out?

Those people can be redeployed to do jobs that are better and bigger. We have done that with people from our own call centres. They have become forward-deployed engineers, most of them. Our call centre, which is currently totally on Agentforce, has enabled us to replace almost 2,000 engineers and redeploy them.

There are two extremes emerging around agentic AI. On the one hand, we are talking about agents becoming a crucial part of the enterprise ecosystem. On the other, 94 per cent of enterprises are not seeing ROI from AI. How do you see the acceptance? So, there are jobs that are opening up. “Forward-deployed engineer” is a term I didn’t even know, I think, 18 months ago. There are all kinds of new jobs coming up. There are people who are called agent orchestrators, agent tutors, prompt engineers — all kinds of new jobs are opening up.

I would say that this story (Agentic AI) is also very premature. You have to give it time. How long have they actually had agents in production that they can even begin to look at ROI?

ROI is also not only a top-line and bottom-line figure. It is also qualitative. Look at the number of documents that were faulty earlier and how far we have been able to reduce those numbers.

Agents are surfacing insights that we never had because today they are able to look at many more data points and make suggestions that should perhaps have been available earlier, but we didn't really know about them and therefore didn't work on them.

Last but not least, it addresses the problem of scaling. Say you are a small organisation and have a 20-seater call centre with an average wait time of 10 minutes. Your customers are not going to love you and also you cannot scale. But you can use digital labour so that customers are not waiting so long.

Two years ago, you announced a public service division for India. Could you share more details on where it stands today and how it is progressing?

We spent the first year getting all the certifications, registrations and everything else in place. Now we have a number of clients at the Centre, in the states, as well as PSUs. If you ask me whether it is a very large number, no, it isn't. But I think we are slowly understanding the way it works because these things take time.

There are a lot of processes to be followed in doing public sector work. You have to answer an RFP, go through negotiations and all of that. Sometimes, even after six months of work, we answer an RFP and find that we have not made the cut.