Sammaan Capital charts top 3 NBFC climb with AUM focus: MD & CEO Banga

Gagan Banga, MD and CEO of Sammaan Capital, spoke to Subrata Panda on how the lender plans to move ahead and its key areas of focus following the large capital infusion. Edited Excerpts:

What is the rationale behind transforming into a diversified NBFC from mortgage focused lender?

An NBFC business is fundamentally a liability management business. The asset opportunity in India is immense, but how one pursues that opportunity is an outcome of how well liabilities are managed. This is why, when the time was right to grow, we expanded from Rs 10,000 crore of assets to Rs 1.30 trillion. And when the tide turned, we were able to undertake the largest deleveraging exercise in the country, reducing our borrowings by roughly Rs 1 trillion. We needed a parent to take advantage of the consolidation underway in financial services, both globally and in India. There is a strong preference among stakeholders for larger entities. In this context, with IHC’s capital, we are able to participate strongly in this consolidation phase. Given our strength in liability management, access to capital, and the broader ecosystem, we have chosen not to remain a single-product or monoline entity. We are focusing on a specific income segment—low to middle income—and aim to meet their borrowing requirements, as long as it makes commercial sense. While mortgages represent a very large opportunity, there are other significant opportunities as well. We have a strong preference for diversification. From a liability management perspective, having products with shorter durations, along with secured products, and maintaining diversification on the asset side is also an important risk management tool. As long as a product makes commercial sense, we will pursue it.

Which are the products will you look to focus on, going ahead?

Gold loans, business loans, and personal loans are probably the three relatively low-hanging products in terms of rollout, given the fact that we are also fairly focused on physical distribution. Products that are complementary to a strategy of being physically distribution-focused, while leveraging technology for operational efficiencies and controls, would fit in. When we reach the stage of launching a product, we need to assess where we are in the consumer credit cycle, how the specific product is behaving, and so on, and then time the growth accordingly.

Will mortgages continue to be your mainstay?

Yes, at least for the next two to three years, it will be over 80 per cent of the balance sheet. And it's only after maybe 5-6 years that it will become 60% of the balance sheet. So it will remain a very dominant part of our strategy.

What is the AUM you are targeting when you say you want to break into top 3?

We should be double of where we are right now. So, we should be in the range of Rs 1.3 trillion plus.

Would you be only retail focused, or would also perhaps look at the wholesale segment also?

No, not on the NBFC balance sheet. On the NBFC balance sheet, we would strongly prefer to retailize it more and more.

What will the board composition look like, and IHC be part of management as well?

They adopt a model where they typically tend to control the investing company via board and board subcommittees. And they rarely, if ever, get involved in management. As the transaction makes them the promoter, they are shareholders in control. So obviously the board will be theirs.

Their belief in us has gotten them thus far, which is to make the investment. Now we have to make value for them. If we make value for them, they will continue to like us. If we are unable to, then they have the ability to hire anyone and everyone. So we have to be on our toes and we have to deliver and create value.

Your credit rating will improve.. will you be in ‘AAA’, and what will this mean in terms of borrowing cost?

Yes. We expect that over the next 12–18 months, a rating upgrade would lead to a reduction of at least 200 basis points in borrowing costs.

Do you have in-house capabilities for this diversification, or you would hire from the industry?

There is a lot of talent in-house, but that talent needs to be refreshed and complemented. There is no dearth of talent available in the market. We will look to bring in the best possible people, and whatever is required to tap a particular opportunity.

You have said you will foray into private credit as well…

We have had a very successful track record of running an alternate investment fund, which has lent out a billion dollars and recovered well, given good returns to unit holders. So we will build on that. They have specialized platforms around credit. So we will look to leverage that. But that is clearly phase two. As phase one, we want to focus on the NBFC single-mindedly, make it larger, more profitable, get better return ratios, and then we will explore whatever else is worth exploring.

Do you have banking ambitions?