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Sanjay Khanna appointed BPCL CMD; tenure till May 2029 approved

Khanna, currently director (refineries), brings over three decades of experience in refinery operations and technical services to lead BPCL till 2029

BPCL, Bharat petroleum

Khanna holds 15,050 shares of BPCL | Photo: Shutterstock

Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 7:15 PM IST

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State-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) on Thursday said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Sanjay Khanna as chairman and managing director (CMD).
 
Khanna, currently director (refineries) and interim CMD, would retain the new role till his superannuation on May 31, 2029, or until further orders.
 
A chemical engineering graduate from National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli and a postgraduate in finance management from University of Mumbai, Khanna has over three decades of experience in refinery operations and technical services.
 
He has previously headed BPCL’s Mumbai and Kochi refineries. As executive director of the Kochi refinery, he led the commissioning of the company’s first niche petrochemical venture, the Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project (PDPP).
 
 
Khanna has been associated with several projects involving the setting up of new process units across BPCL’s refineries, contributing to enchanced efficiency, higher value realisation, and technological advancement.

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Under his leadership, BPCL has drawn up a capital expenditure plan of Rs 75,000 crore over the next five years, including its largest investment of Rs 50,000 crore in the Bina Petrochemical and Refinery Expansion Project (BPREP) in Madhya Pradesh.
 
Khanna also serves as a director on the boards of Bharat Petro Resources Ltd (BPRL), Petronet LNG Ltd (PLL), and Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (RRPCL), strengthening BPCL’s integration across the energy value chain.
 
“With extensive experience in refinery operations and project execution, Shri Khanna is expected to further strengthen BPCL’s strategic focus on value-added products, petrochemical integration, operational efficiency, and long-term energy security,” the company said.
 
Khanna is not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any order of SEBI or any other authority. He holds 15,050 shares of BPCL.

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Topics : BPCL Bharat Petroleum Bharat Petroleum Corporation Refinery

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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 7:15 PM IST

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