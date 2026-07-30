Sarvam open to govt owning stake in frontier model firms: Co-founder

You are pushing the envelope with your plans to launch a trillion-parameter model. What do you hope to achieve with it that a billion-parameter model is not able to do?

We have reached a 105 billion-parameter model and I think the trillion is 10 times bigger. It is important for coding and cybersecurity and for raising the bar on science, whether it is biomolecules and additive manufacturing that cannot be done with small models. In addition, the way models are being built today is that you build big models and then distil them on to smaller models. So the quality of your models is defined by your best or largest model. So when we build a trillion-parameter model, we can build a better version of a billion-parameter model because you can learn from that.

Till recently, a billion-parameter model was considered the gold standard. Is it becoming more of a question of a race to establish supremacy by building bigger models?

Not really. For example, we are not interested in saying that we are going to AGI (artificial general intelligence). I think we have been taking it slowly. We have been building the products. We now know that a trillion parameter is a great surface area where cost and capability are a sweet spot for driving a majority of the tasks. As we showed, the 105 billion-parameter model is 5-6 per cent weaker on a benchmark compared to a 700 billion-parameter model, but when you are working with a model, you don’t want to take a compromise. You want good accuracy. You may be willing to pay a little bit more. So, while this argument can continue, we have clearly good evidence that a trillion-parameter model will be a big delta in performance that customers will be willing to pay for. Because the second line of our mission statement is that it should bring value.

There are talks in India and the United States of the government acquiring small stakes in frontier-model companies. Is that the way sovereign AI will shape up in the future, where governments control technology?

I think the technology has geopolitical connotations rather than dictating who sells to whom. The major concern is: If the country needed something, can it get that? So the main thing I think is countries don’t want to be vulnerable to a component of the supply chain, which is so important. And I think the stake should be thought of from that point.

Have you decided to sell some stake to the Indian government?

Nothing has been concluded yet. But we are very much “India first” and “India positive” in our outlook. So we will look at our options. Our point of view is that it is a geopolitically relevant thing. The government is an important actor in this. And we are working with the national interest deeply involved. So we would be open to it. But there are various ways in which a government and an organisation can partner. While we are not against it, we are not necessarily saying that’s the only way.

What about the graphics processing units (GPUs), which are needed to train these models?