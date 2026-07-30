Sarvam open to govt owning stake in frontier model firms: Co-founder
Sarvam plans to launch a trillion-parameter AI model within six months and says it is open to government ownership as India advances its sovereign AI ambitions
Avik Das Bengaluru
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Sarvam, the Indian frontier-model company now backed by HCLTech, says it will launch a trillion-parameter model in the next six months, a significant leap from its existing ones. The company, which has 500 enterprise clients, is planning to open an office in San Francisco to tap talent in artificial intelligence (AI). In an interaction with Avik Das, cofounder Pratyush Kumar talks about the plans and what the government owning a stake in large language model (LLM) firms means. Excerpts: