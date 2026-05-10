'South Indian Bank expects to match sector credit growth of 15-16% in FY27'

Banks’ net interest margins (NIMs) have declined from 3.21 per cent last year to around 2.95 per cent. What is your guidance?

We had NIMs at 3-3.25 per cent levels before Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) repo rate cuts. We transmitted these cuts immediately. We had hit a bottom at the end of the second quarter (Q2) when NIMs were 2.8 per cent. From there, they have recovered to 2.95 per cent. The last repo rate cut was in December. The full effect of the December rate cut was absorbed in Q1. Our NIM has grown by 9 basis points (bps) during the quarter in spite of that. We are reasonably confident that this upward momentum will continue as we transition to a more holistic mix of assets and the revenue momentum.

It is very hard to predict NIM because of several moving factors. If the repo rates were to go up, then automatically our NIM will rise very dramatically. The aim is to get it to about 3.25 per cent again in the medium term.

How has the West Asia conflict impacted non-resident Indian (NRI) deposits?

Last year, our NRI deposits grew stronger, at roughly about 12 per cent, compared to 7 per cent in the prior year. We have had a good year from a remittance standpoint. Rupee depreciation against the dollar has helped.

Our view is that as long as this is a short-term crisis, we think that our remittances will continue to be strong. The issue will arise if there is no potential solution to this crisis.

What will be the additional provisioning requirement due to ECL norms?

Our own internal view is that there are some areas where incremental provisioning will be required. It may also be required for non-funded limits. Our portfolio has been improving over the last five years. Stage 2 assets require the highest provisioning at 5 per cent. Our Stage 2 assets are extraordinarily low. At this point in time, we don't see a very material change in provisioning requirements.

South India Bank’s credit growth was at 14.5 per cent in financial year 2025-26 (FY26). Where do you see the credit and deposit growth for the bank in FY27?