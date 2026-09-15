Taking a long-term approach for luxury growth in Indian market: Hilton

What is Hilton’s plan for luxury growth in India?

We are taking a long-term approach. India is an important market, and domestic travel and luxury consumption have grown significantly. We currently have two Conrad properties in India, and we are expanding carefully. Our luxury brands need to be in the right locations for the right reasons. Later this year, we expect to bring the LXR brand to Bengaluru through The Den. We are also developing Waldorf Astoria properties in Delhi, Jaipur and Goa, with the outlook that they will open by 2030. Delhi has strong demand for luxury hospitality, Jaipur has a significant celebrations and destination-wedding market, and South Goa has not seen many new hotel offerings. We are continuing to evaluate other destinations based on luxury demand, extended stays, and the potential for both leisure and business travel.

Are there other Hilton luxury brands planned for India?

Hilton now has five brands in the luxury segment. Signia is also planned for Jaipur, while Conrad is expected to follow Waldorf Astoria there. The three brands will serve the demand for weddings, celebrations and gatherings in Jaipur. More broadly, our approach is to determine which brand best fits each market, customer profile, and spending pattern.

We see a number of global brands expanding rapidly in India. Is Hilton moving slower than its global competitors here?

We are not moving slowly. India is a complex market, and winning there requires precision. Some competitors have longstanding relationships built through acquisitions, so the market dynamics are different from those of 10 or 15 years ago. Indian travellers are increasingly internationally aware and understand personalisation. We, therefore, need to be precise about our brands, locations and offerings. Hilton has expanded its luxury portfolio from two brands to five because the luxury traveller and the purpose of travel are evolving. This gives us more opportunities to enter markets, but brand distinction remains critical.

Could Hilton consider ownership models for luxury hotels in India?

Our strategy is asset light across the company, not only in luxury. We, therefore, focus on franchise and management arrangements rather than owning and operating hotels. We have strong partners, including owners who have already worked with us on other brands. Those relationships support confidence in delivering additional brands.

How is Hilton managing the impact of the West Asia crisis, inflation, and higher input costs?

Hospitality has shown resilience through multiple crises since Covid-19. As a global company, Hilton may see a slowdown in one market while another experiences growth. In Asia Pacific, we have seen strong summer demand for some luxury properties. We have also seen domestic travellers from Southeast Asia and India travel to destinations such as Southeast Asia and Japan. In many cases, customers are not cancelling travel, they are redirecting it. Travel has increasingly become a need rather than simply a desire.

How has luxury hospitality changed in recent years, particularly in response to Indian customers?

We continuously adjust how we operate in different markets. For example, in-room dining increased after COVID-19. Indian customers also enjoy dining in their rooms and increasingly want complete meals rather than limited options. This has led us to examine details such as table size, table height, seating and the space between the bed and table.

Choice is particularly important to luxury customers, including Indian customers. Indian travellers are curious and adventurous. They may choose destinations based on a yoga retreat, a restaurant, nightlife or another specific experience.

What are you seeing in outbound travel by Indian customers?

Hilton’s luxury-focused programme shows that 70% of its outbound bookings are for Waldorf Astoria hotels. Indian customers are loyal to properties in destinations such as New York, Seychelles and the Maldives. We are also seeing strong interest in Japan, including Waldorf Astoria Osaka and Conrad Tokyo. Indian travellers are increasingly willing to plan ahead for destinations that require visas. This allows them to travel more spontaneously and return to destinations for a second or third visit.

Has food and beverage become a major factor in attracting guests?

Yes. Food and beverage contributes approximately 35% to 40% across our Asia Pacific luxury portfolio. In some hotels, it can account for 50% or 60% of the business and become a larger driver than rooms. Food and beverage is also driving travel decisions. People choose destinations based on restaurants, bars, chefs, limited-edition tables and culinary experiences. Guests may travel to learn about wine, cheese or other skills. Wellness and learning experiences are also becoming important elements of luxury travel.

How is Hilton using culinary partnerships to strengthen its luxury brands? Are sports also driving luxury travel?