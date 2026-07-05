Tata Digital appoints 3 new C-Suite leaders amid shift in business strategy

Over the last two months, Tata Digital has onboarded three senior leaders.

Rajesh Naik has joined as the company’s chief technology officer (CTO), Chandramouli Gopalakrishnan has joined as chief product officer (CPO), and Snigdha Singh has taken the position of chief human resources officer (CHRO).

Responding to an email inquiry from Business Standard, Tata Digital confirmed these appointments.

The development comes amidst a broader leadership reshuffle at the company. Prior to Naik, Vinay Vaidya was serving as the company’s CTO where he led technology strategy, platform modernisation and large-scale digital transformation. A few days ago, Vaidya joined ecommerce platform Flipkart as the senior vice president of technology.

Similarly, Janaki Naik, who was the previous CHRO of Tata Digital has now joined Prudential Health India as CHRO.

These appointments come at a time when Tata Digital Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) Sajith Sivanandan is reorganising the Tata group digital arm with a greater focus on its financial services offerings.

Company sources said hiring has resumed at the middle level as well after restructuring. “Almost 200-250 people were laid off, but several senior level (executives) left as well due to the rejig within the company. So, now it’s about filling the vacant positions,” said an employee in the know.

Media reports have said that during the recent Tata Sons board meetings, questions were raised on the large investment in its ecommerce foray. The company has asked for additional funding of ₹7,000 crore

In June 2025, Naveen Tahilyani stepped down as CEO and MD of Tata Digital, a little over a year after taking charge. He later joined Prudential plc, the British insurance and asset management company, after which Sivanandan was appointed CEO and MD.

Lloyd Mathias, business strategist and angel investor, said Tata Digital’s latest leadership appointments have come at a time when the company is under pressure to improve execution after a prolonged period of restructuring and leadership churn.

“Tata Digital has had a challenging journey consolidating the group’s digital assets under one umbrella. Publicly, it’s evident that there has been concern over its performance, and there’s pressure on the company to deliver on Tata’s larger digital mandate,” Mathias said.

On Tata Neu’s super app strategy, he noted that the model has struggled to gain traction in India. “Indian consumers are highly value-conscious and tend to use different apps for different services. It’s also a low-trust environment, so people don’t want to put all their eggs in one basket. That’s one of the key reasons why super apps haven’t worked in India the way they have in China,” he said.

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