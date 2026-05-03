The gap between banks and fintechs is narrowing, says Rishi Verma

Why do banks continue to lag fintechs in agility and customer experience?

It is architectural. Most Indian banks were designed for batch cycles, overnight reconciliation and human-mediated workflows. Fintechs started from scratch, Cloud-native with no legacy infrastructure. This head start is structural, not cultural. It is important to acknowledge it directly. Where the gap persists is in decision speed: How quickly a bank assesses credit, flags risk, resolves disputes, or personalises offers. Institutions that have embedded AI into core transaction flows report a 10-18 per cent reduction in transaction abandonment and a 15-25 per cent reduction in fraud losses. Until banks move AI from a back-office scoring function into the heart of their workflows, this gap will remain.

Are legacy systems and regulatory burdens holding back banks?

Legacy is a constraint, not a ceiling. Banks making real progress have stopped trying to replace their cores overnight. Instead, they are building an AI intelligence layer above existing infrastructure – modern inference engines, streaming data pipelines, and explainable decision models while keeping settlement rails intact. Regulation, interestingly, is less of a blocker and more of a disciplinary function. When regulators mandate explainability in credit decision-making or audit trails in fraud detection, they effectively push banks toward better AI practices. Institutions operationalising compliance-by-design have reported 20-30 per cent faster regulatory audit cycles and up to a 25 per cent reduction in compliance operating costs. Those treating this as an architectural principle, not a retrofit exercise, are building faster and more durable systems. The regulatory burden is real but the discipline it demands produces more robust and trustworthy systems in the long run.

Is the gap between banks and fintechs closing?

Yes, and more meaningfully than the prevailing narrative acknowledges. The banks-versus-fintechs framing misses what is actually happening: Both are converging on the same infrastructure reality. Banks bring scale, data depth and regulatory trust that fintechs cannot easily replicate. Fintechs bring agility but agility without transaction volume has natural limits. What is accelerating this convergence is that AI adoption inside banks is no longer experimental. Fraud risk-scoring, reconciliation intelligence, and compliance automation are moving from pilot to production. The edge that banks are building is anchored in their data advantage. FSS alone processes over 3 billion transactions annually – a signal depth that significantly improves model accuracy. Hence, the gap is closing, and encouragingly, it is increasingly bank-led.

How do you see banks and fintechs evolving over the next three to five years, given the fall in fintech funding?