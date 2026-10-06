Tissot India growth a question of when, not if: Global CEO Sylvain Dolla

You have already crossed the ~700 crore mark in the Indian market. When do you expect revenues to cross ~1,000 crore?

Tissot is growing very fast worldwide, but India is our fastest-growing market. I’m sure we will soon reach a record-high level. India is already our third-largest market in the world after the US and China, so it’s a question of when, not if, we get there.

What growth rate is Tissot seeing in India?

We are growing above 50 per cent in the Indian market. It is not because of the approaching festival season. It is a general trend that we are seeing. We have multiplied our sales by 6x in value and 3x in units over five years.

Do you expect growth to remain above 50 per cent moving forward, and what will contribute to that growth?

What is very important is that we continue to expand by door, and this is what we are seeing. Each of the 432 doors we have is increasing its sales. The 432 doors include shop-in-shops and 28 boutiques, and we plan to add another one or two boutiques by the end of this year. We will continue to increase the number of mono-brand boutiques.

India is not only growing in Tier-I cities, and we also need to develop Tier-II and Tier-III cities. We are developing a number of freestanding corporate boutiques in Tier-II cities.

You mentioned that India is your fastest-growing market and the third-largest market by revenue. When do you see India becoming your second-largest or even your largest market?

It will need time. But I am already impressed with India. If you look at Swiss watch exports, India is the 14th-largest market for all Swiss watches, while for Tissot it is already the third-largest market. The US is still quite far ahead of India for us, so India has tremendous potential for growth.

If you take the overall industry, India is the 14th-largest market for Swiss watches, while for us it is already the third-largest. That is already an impressive achievement.

I am not saying that in 10 years India may not be our second- or even our largest market, but there is still a big gap to close. What impressed me is that this year India became bigger for us than our historical third-largest market, Switzerland.

In Switzerland, Tissot is iconic and many people own a Tissot. For India to catch up with Switzerland is something I would not have bet on three years ago. This year, India moved from No. 4 to No. 3.

This year, Tissot launched an exclusive ecommerce website in India. What percentage of sales do you see coming from ecommerce in India?

We have corporate ecommerce in around 29 to 30 countries. But India is the first market in the Swatch Group where we started our own ecommerce platform. We are also present on the major platforms, but now we have our own corporate ecommerce website.

Today, the majority comes from brick-and-mortar. But I would say that within three years, corporate ecommerce should represent around 5 per cent of our overall revenue. What is important is that we address consumers through all the different channels. Being able to reach them directly is also important.

How do you plan to increase your market share in India?

It is simple. We need to work on all the important milestones: having more boutiques, having more shop-in-shops to cover broader regions, and addressing the market with products that are well adapted to Indian consumers.

For example, we are launching more physical vapour deposition gold-colour products for India. We are investing more in marketing for both Diwali and Christmas. Because we are having a good year, we have enhanced our marketing budget specifically for India, and will invest more in media and visibility.

As India continues to grow rapidly, how do you see its importance for the overall watch industry? At certain price points, India is already overtaking China. Do you see India eventually becoming a larger market than China?

I don’t know. You are talking about two gigantic countries, which are almost continents.

What I am sure about is that earlier, India did not have the retail environment that was appropriate to broaden distribution. But now you have unbelievable shopping malls in India. There are many high-end department stores and shopping malls opening in India. I think the growth will continue for years. There is not one country in the world where the middle class is growing as much as in India. You have all the signs for India to become a gigantic market.

Our role as a brand is to think long term. We started in India as a group 23 years ago, and we are not here to rush or take shortcuts. We want a long-term strategy for India.

That is why, for example, our price in India, if you look at it without value-added tax, is even around 3 per cent cheaper than in Switzerland. We are thinking about the end consumer. We are not thinking short term or about maximising profit.

We want to make sure we have the right pricing and the right distribution, and then roll out step by step in a qualitative way in India. I think it is going to be a gigantic market because it is growing year after year, not only in Mumbai and Delhi, but everywhere.

How do you expect the India-European Union free trade agreement to impact Tissot’s India strategy once it comes into effect?

That is very good news. Switzerland is the most innovative country in the world, and India is also a very innovative country with an incredible population.

I am very happy that our governments are finding ways to ensure that taxes do not slow down business development. It is a good sign of partnership, so I am very enthusiastic about it.