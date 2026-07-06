Tractors and Farm Equipment planning to export its e-tractors to Europe

Tafe has been pushing the electric tractor (e-tractor) agenda. How has that progressed?

Srinivasan: We have already designed and developed an e-tractor as a born electric platform rather than many products in the market that are essentially conventional mechanical tractors converted into electric versions. The entire product has been engineered from the ground up to operate efficiently as an e-tractor, with an automatic transmission and a completely integrated electric architecture. We showcased this tractor at Agritechnica (the world's largest trade fair for agricultural machinery and equipment) in Europe. We are now preparing to launch it in Europe during the third quarter this year at a price of 20,000-22,000 euros which works in Europe but would be unviable in India.

So how do you address the Indian e-tractor market?

Srinivasan: Our objective in India is to make it affordable and practical for Indian conditions. We have the technological capability, but the balance between usage (they want eight hours per day operation), battery cost, battery weight and fuel savings has to make economic sense. Unlike passenger cars or two-wheelers, our industry is still at a very early stage when it comes to electrification.

It’s a niche, emerging segment. We are ahead of the curve.

Do you face supply chain constraints being in so many countries and exporting?

Srinivasan: Many suppliers are operating at full capacity, and supply chains remain extremely tight and shipping costs have gone up. In addition, export restrictions from countries such as China on critical materials like tungsten and

carbide have contributed to inflation. Shipping costs have also risen. At the same time, labour costs have increased. So today, we are dealing with both rising demand and higher input costs.

We are also facing labour shortages across manufacturing. That is why our focus is not merely on expanding production capacity — we are investing in making our operations and supply chains more resilient.

We are investing in automation across manufacturing facilities, expanding supplier base and increasing localisation, which has become a strategic priority.

How is the Indian tractor market evolving and is ownership penetration getting deeper?

Venu: India currently has 11 million tractors with a penetration of 7 per cent of total land parcels and 47 per cent of the eligible households (more than 2 acres of land), suggesting room for significant expansion over time. We are also noticing new tractor buyers going for higher horse power (HP) models. As much as 60 per cent of the sales comes from 45-50 HP tractors. We are increasingly interacting with farmers who are in their 40s, digitally connected, highly informed and actively engaged with farming communities.

Are you looking at alternative fuels too?

Venu: We're also looking beyond electric mobility. We have showcased a dual-fuel CNG-diesel tractor, with significant potential because it delivers lower operating costs, improved emissions and the flexibility to switch to diesel wherever compressed natural gas or CNG infrastructure is limited. We have showcased a hybrid solution of electric and diesel. Work is also underway on ethanol-based solutions. So, for India, we believe the transition will happen in phases.

How important is artificial intelligence (AI) to the future of tractors?

Srinivasan: We have already developed AI-based prototypes for our international product portfolio. AI is becoming an integral part of modern agricultural machinery. Any automated product relies on AI, whether it’s sensing, navigation, automated steering or intelligent farm operations. We are integrating AI into our next-generation platforms, so we are confident about our global competitiveness and future growth.

TAFE has been a private company for decades, are you looking at taking it public?