TVS Motor elevates Aniruddha Haldar to lead India two-wheeler business

TVS Motor Company, the world's third-largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has elevated Aniruddha Haldar as the new head of its Indian two-wheeler business, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Friday.

This comes as Gaurav Gupta, president of the India two-wheeler business, resigned with effect from December 24 this year to pursue an external opportunity. Haldar is currently senior vice-president and business head of commuter mobility and head of corporate brand and media. His role will be further expanded to senior vice-president, People Mobility (India 2W Business). He has been part of TVS Motor since 2011, and prior to that, he was the head of marketing at Mahindra Holidays and Resorts.

This comes as TVS Motor is going through a leadership change, with Peyman Kargar set to take charge as its director and chief executive officer (CEO), effective January 27, 2027. He will succeed K N Radhakrishnan, who took charge as the Chennai-based company's CEO and president in 2008. The change in leadership is part of the larger roadmap laid out by the company's chairman, Sudarshan Venu, to expand the company's presence in international markets.

Similarly, A Rajkumar, who is a senior vice-president handling business planning, will assume leadership of special projects in the overseas business in the Asian region, bringing dedicated focus, cross-functional alignment and execution discipline to this strategic programme.

Madhu Prakash Singh, vice-president of international business, will also expand his responsibilities to include new mobility programmes alongside his existing mandate to grow the international commuter mobility business (CMB).

Sheikh Mohammed Imran, associate vice-president of retail transformation (India), will additionally lead retail transformation for international business as part of a strategy to strengthen retail capabilities and operational excellence across global markets.

The new CEO, Kargar, has been serving as president, international business, at TVS Motor since March 2025. He brings more than three decades of global automotive leadership experience across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, having held senior leadership positions with some of the automotive industry's most recognised global brands.

Under his leadership, international business has become an increasingly important contributor to TVS Motor Company's global expansion. Today, the business contributes 29 per cent of the company's sales volume and is growing at 33 per cent. In FY26, overseas sales increased to 1.58 million from 1.19 million in FY25.