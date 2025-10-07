TVS Venu International names Tara S Venu Atelier's executive director

TVS Venu International Holdings, the international holding company of the founding family of TVS Motor Company, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Tara S Venu as executive director of Atelier Expressions, its venture focused on artisanal brands and craftsmanship
"Atelier Expressions is a venture committed to supporting initiatives that celebrate craftsmanship and exceptional artisanal expertise," the company said in a press release.
It added that the company plans to develop a portfolio of global brands specialising in “high-quality products and exquisite craftsmanship".
Tara, who holds an engineering degree from the University of Warwick and a postgraduate degree in finance and risk management from the London School of Economics and Political Science, said that the venture is a "deeply personal mission to champion excellence".
“This is more than a business; it’s the culmination of my life’s passions. I am building Atelier Expressions to be a global standard-bearer for uncompromising quality and masterful artistry. Our vision is to elevate these principles onto the world stage, proving that true craftsmanship knows no borders," she added.
She is currently working on a collaborative initiative with Art SG to spotlight Indian artists and galleries at the contemporary art fair in Singapore.
The company further stated that Atelier Expressions, under Tara's leadership, has already acquired the French porcelain house JL Coquet, founded in 1824, and invested in Khadak, a restaurant in Dubai, and Hedon, a London-based luxury motorcycle helmet company.