Urea prices to remain around $500 a tonne: Coromandel International CEO

There seems to be enough fertiliser supply for the kharif crops (sown at the start of monsoon in June-July). However, for rabi (winter) crops, there may be uncertainty due to the West Asia crisis. How do you see this situation and its implications?

There has been some recovery in the monsoon. So, we are seeing some improvement in fertiliser offtake. For rabi, we have to wait and see how the offtake is going to be in the next two months. If production rates are impacted in the next two months, then it can pose challenges, especially for phosphatics. As for urea, we don't see any major challenge.

What are your major concerns due to the West Asia war?

The single biggest challenge we are facing at this point in time is the availability and price of sulphur. Sulphur is a feedstock required for sulphuric acid, which, in turn, is used for phosphoric acid and fertiliser production. The rest of the raw materials, of course, are available, but prices have gone up significantly. There are two issues the industry is facing at this point in time. One is the significant spurt in raw material prices, like sulphur, ammonia, and phosphoric acid. All input prices have gone up.

Regarding subsidy, in the case of urea, it is a pass-through, while in the case of phosphatics, it is a nutrient-based subsidy rate. These rates were announced for the kharif season just before the West Asia crisis set in. We have been representing to the government to update these rates because all prices have gone up significantly. We do expect the government to make those corrections. So, in terms of availability, margins, pricing, and the market, the industry is facing challenges. And on the market side, we have to see how the offtake is going to be.

Urea prices had gone up and touched $950 a tonne during the peak of the West Asia crisis. What is your outlook on urea prices by the end of this year?

Now, it is getting stabilised between $450 and $500. Globally also, commodity prices are not likely to go up. I don't expect urea prices to go up significantly. It may remain the same. We have to look at phosphatic fertilisers. DAP is the largest-selling phosphatic fertiliser, where the prices are right now holding around $930-$940. China again has restrictions on phosphatic exports, and hence, there is a demand-supply mismatch. I don't expect any significant increase, but it may not come down either because of the demand-supply mismatch.

The FY27 Budget allocation for fertiliser subsidies was set at around ₹1.71 trillion. According to reports, in the first three months, over ₹70,000 crore was spent on subsidies. What is your estimate for the year?

That is for the government to estimate. But with urea prices having come down significantly, that is easing the impact of subsidy on nitrogenous fertilisers to a greater extent. So, the outgo will not be significant. Initially, when urea was at $900, there was an expectation that the subsidy bill would go up.

So, I think that may get moderated with the softening of urea prices. As for phosphatic fertilisers, there won't be that sort of increase. We are not talking about much of an increase even if the government has to revise the kharif subsidy.

The increase in prices will be partially offset by a possible consumption drop. This year, I do expect a 10 to 15 per cent variation in consumption. If that happens, then I think it will provide good relief to the government in terms of overall subsidy outgo.

What are your views on the new national investment policy for urea, as private sector participation may be muted compared with 2012?

We are still in the evaluation stage, but it's a good move from the government to ensure fertiliser security through urea capacity creation, which is very critical for food security. And definitely, the government has come up with some guidelines.

Although they may not be as attractive as they were last time, they will help in the long term in terms of ensuring that the entire urea requirement is met captively.

It can reduce the overall subsidy outgo for the country and also improve supply security. That is most critical.

It's very important that we moderate urea consumption. We can't go on like this.

You are betting a lot on the nano business. What is your take on regulations by state governments on nano products?

It is quite unfortunate that, when India is facing this challenge of shortage and availability, some states have chosen to ban fertiliser companies from selling non-subsidised products, not only nano products.

Indian farmers need, besides primary nutrients, nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium (N, P, and K) micronutrients. They need water-soluble fertilisers. They also need nano products.

We need a wide array of products to be offered to the farmers, and they should make their choice.

But, for whatever reasons, both Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra have implemented this ban only on fertilizer companies. It's quite unfortunate because the fertilizer companies have invested over a period of time in developing this market.

These non-subsidised fertilisers constitute close to a $1 billion market. All the more, it is extremely important during these monsoon challenges, when there is water scarcity. Farmers tend to use more water-soluble fertilizers. Now, by restricting these fertilizer companies from offering these products, you're depriving farmers of access to alternatives beyond NPK. And second, you are also allowing the substandard products available in the market to be supplied to the farmers. None of the fertilizer companies has any quality-related issues in the market.