We underwrite the Indian consumer, not market cycles: Temasek's Ravi Lambah

Temasek Holdings remains committed to expanding its India portfolio despite a 200 basis points (bps) decline in the country's share of its global assets for the financial year ending March 2026 (FY26). In an interview in Mumbai with Krishna Kant and Ajinkya Kawale of Business Standard, Ravi Lambah, head of strategic initiatives and head of India at Temasek, discusses investment priorities, artificial intelligence (AI), financial services, healthcare, public markets and why India continues to be one of the strongest long-term bets for the Singaporean state-owned global investment firm. Edited excerpts:

Temasek's exposure to India declined to about 7 per cent of its global portfolio in FY26. Does that indicate a reduced commitment to the country?

Not at all. The decline was largely due to two significant exits — the sale of our investment in Schneider Electric and Singapore Telecommunications reducing its stake in Bharti Airtel. These transactions reduced the portfolio value from about $50 billion to $42 billion.

Importantly, we don't allocate capital country-wise. We invest wherever we find the best opportunities. India remains a priority. We’ve invested close to $9 billion over the last three years and remain on track to deploy another $9-10 billion on a rolling basis.

Which sectors are attracting the most attention from Temasek in India?

Our investment thesis is straightforward. We underwrite the Indian consumer. India has a rapidly expanding middle class with rising incomes and consumption. That creates opportunities across financial services, healthcare, consumer businesses and industrials. These sectors benefit directly from domestic demand, which remains one of India's strongest structural advantages.

We are equally comfortable investing in listed and unlisted companies, as well as early-stage and mature businesses. For instance, our investment in Skyroot Aerospace reflects our conviction in India's emerging private space ecosystem.

Does this mean Temasek avoids export-oriented businesses?

Not at all. While the majority of our India exposure is linked to domestic demand, we also like companies that manufacture in India for global markets. Pharmaceuticals, medical technology and advanced manufacturing are good examples. India’s manufacturing capabilities and talent pool make it an attractive export base, and we continue to look for opportunities in that space.

How has your investment philosophy in India evolved over the years?

When we entered India, banks were our primary focus because they were the best proxy for economic growth. Over time, our definition of consumption has broadened. Today, healthcare is one of our largest sectors because India's demand for quality healthcare continues to rise. We’ve invested in companies such as Manipal Hospitals, Medanta, Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital and maternity hospital chain Cloudnine. Similarly, industrials are also part of our consumption thesis because they ultimately serve domestic demand.

With AI attracting most global investment flows today, does India's relatively small AI ecosystem limit your investment opportunities?

AI is unquestionably the biggest technology theme today, but we're still at the beginning of this journey. Think about software in the late 1990s. It took years before every company became a software company. AI will follow a similar path—it will become the next infrastructure layer across industries. Today, most foundational AI development is taking place in the US and China. India's strength, at least in the near term, lies in the application layer — deploying AI effectively across businesses and industries. That itself represents a very large investment opportunity.

How are you preparing your portfolio companies for AI disruption?

Every investment requires continuous reassessment. Whenever we evaluate a company, we ask two questions: Can AI make this business stronger? Or can AI disrupt it? If disruption is likely, our first instinct isn’t to exit. We invest behind strong management teams, and good management adapts. We work with companies to integrate AI into their operations before considering any exit.

AI is only one factor in our investment decisions. We constantly re-underwrite every investment based on multiple variables.

Does the high cost of AI infrastructure and computing worry you?

Technology costs keep evolving. Inference costs differ depending on the models being used, while improvements in chips, data centres and cooling technologies continue to reduce costs over time. Rather than generalise, we evaluate AI economics company by company. The right deployment strategy often matters more than headline compute costs.

What is Temasek’s broader AI strategy?

We established a dedicated AI investment team around six to seven years ago, well before generative AI became mainstream. Our approach is diversified. Instead of trying to predict a single winner, we invest across different parts of the AI value chain — from enabling technologies to applications. Whether it’s semiconductors, data centres, infrastructure or enterprise applications, we believe the entire ecosystem will create opportunities over time.

Do you expect India to become an AI applications hub?

Yes. India’s biggest opportunity lies in deploying AI rather than necessarily building the largest language models (LLMs). Indian companies have strong engineering talent and deep enterprise relationships. As AI adoption accelerates globally, businesses here can play a significant role in implementing AI solutions across industries.

India’s equity markets have remained subdued over the past two years. Has that changed your investment outlook?

No. In fact, we were net buyers in India's public markets over the past year. Unlike private equity (PE) funds, we don't have a fixed fund life or pressure to exit investments after listing. We invested in Policybazaar and Zomato when they were private companies, and we continue to hold significant stakes in them, since we believe they can keep compounding over the long term. We invest from our own balance sheet, which allows us to think in decades rather than quarters.

Over the past decade, India has been our best-performing market globally. That performance has come despite the rupee depreciating significantly against the Singapore dollar.

We focus on India’s long-term growth story rather than short-term market movements. Public market returns may fluctuate from year to year, but our conviction in India’s structural growth remains unchanged.

Which sectors will drive Temasek’s investments over the next few years?

Financial services, healthcare and industrials remain our core focus areas. We’re also particularly excited about renewable energy, energy transition and infrastructure services. These sectors align well with India’s long-term development priorities.

At the same time, we’re looking to deploy larger amounts of capital into fewer investments. India’s capital markets have matured considerably, allowing us to pursue larger transactions while maintaining a more focused portfolio.

With banks underperforming in recent years, are you shifting away from the banking sector?