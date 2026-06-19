We want to be part of India's growth story: Meta's Santosh Janardhan

How significant is India in Meta’s infrastructure roadmap?

While we've had a presence in India for a long time, one of the bigger things we did last year was Project Waterworth. India is a huge part of it. The data centre is another substantial financial commitment. More than just a financial commitment, it's a show of faith in the ingredients that we think India is getting right.

It's also a little-known fact that a meaningful portion of Meta's revenue today runs on our own silicon. A big part of that work comes from our teams in Bengaluru. They do a lot of silicon work and foundational chip development. We want to be part of India's growth story, and I think all the stars are aligned.

What has shifted in Meta's strategy to make India a stronger focus from a technology standpoint?

I don't completely agree that this is a radical shift where we suddenly decided India is important. We've been on a steady cadence for quite some time. There are certain ingredients coming together in India.

First, the ingredients within India itself. The demographics are unique on the world stage. There's deep digital penetration, strong mobile adoption, and we effectively leapfrogged an entire generation of technological change. There's a lot of latent talent, and talent in terms of engineering.

There's also a technology-favoured government. You can buy train tickets on WhatsApp, access government documents on WhatsApp, and engage with digital services in ways that are unique. Also, companies want regulatory clarity and policy stability, which gives you confidence. All these have come together, and it also matched with what companies want to do. Infrastructure investments are made over 15 to 20 years. You need confidence that the environment will remain stable.

From a technical perspective, we serve the world from our data centres. Traditionally, you don't need to be physically in India to serve India. But what is changing is that we have a highly interconnected global network. Infrastructure investments are massive—tens of billions of dollars—and once you commit, you're committing for decades. India is doing very well on those parameters.

At the same time, Meta's compute needs are exploding, and AI is a major catalyst. When those two things come together, India becomes a very attractive place to invest.

Will the new data centre coming up in Jamnagar cater to existing products, or will it be dedicated to AI workloads?

Both. My job, as Mark (Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms) puts it, is to enable the future without knowing exactly what the future will be. This is a 15-20 year investment. The data centre is going to outlast a lot of us in the company. We need to build flexibility and optionality into it. We want to ensure that almost anything can be done on it.

What I can tell you is that we are not ruling anything out. Whether it's training, inference, agents, or future workloads, we want the infrastructure to support all of it.

Is there room for expansion in the future? Would Reliance be your exclusive partner?

We can expand. When you make a large investment, you walk before you run. 168 mw is already significant capacity. You first get the foundations right. You build the networks, establish operations, and then you have the ability to scale.

Reliance as a partner is not exclusive by any means. Jamnagar is a natural place for us to be. We also have the option to scale the facility all the way up to 1 gigawatt if we choose to. That was very much part of the partnership discussions.

The buzz on sovereign AI has gathered momentum, especially with the ban on Anthropic’s model by the US government. How much of the investments we are seeing now is being driven by this broader focus on sovereign AI?

I would not think about it that way. The data centre investment did not happen because of sovereign AI. This has been under discussion for quite some time. When you make investments of this magnitude, you do not suddenly change direction because of a new sovereign AI conversation.

India is a remarkable story, and I think all of us should be proud of it because the ingredients are truly here. The data centre is here because India is a very attractive destination for investment for a variety of reasons.

Building large infrastructure is usual for Meta as you handle data of billions of people. From an infrastructure point of view, what changes when AI enters the picture?

Traditionally, we've believed in a full-stack approach. We build our own data centres, run them ourselves, and tightly integrate infrastructure with products. Now AI sits on top of an already vast distribution network. Mark has been very clear that his vision is to enable personal superintelligence for everyone. That means helping people across work, personal interests, entertainment, chores, and countless other activities in highly personalised ways. That level of ambition requires a completely different scale of compute.

Even for a company of our size, we're talking about an order-of-magnitude increase. When you're trying to scale something 10x or 100x, the way you operate fundamentally changes.

You start thinking globally rather than from a single-country perspective. You think about multiple subsea cables. You think about deeper vertical integration. That's why we're building our own silicon. Commercial chips have to serve a broad range of customers. Our chips can be optimised specifically for our workloads.

The same philosophy extends across the stack—from infrastructure to models to user experiences. That allows us to deliver more customised services at enormous scale. Multiply that across billions of users, and that's why compute demand rises so dramatically.

The increased capacity of data centres has also meant impact on environment, water and power. How are you taking those calculated bets as you expand your data centre footprint?

Growth that is not inclusive is not really growth. You need to make sure that you are inclusive in how you think about it. If we do it right, a rising tide can benefit both sides.

We made a commitment about 10 years ago to use 100 per cent clean energy for everything we do on the data centre side, and we continue to stand by that commitment. Even though our goals have increased substantially and the scale we expect to need in the coming years and decades has grown significantly, we are still committed to that clean energy goal.

One of the attractions of a place like Jamnagar is that it checks many of the boxes. Typically, you evaluate land, water, power, and network connectivity. The land is obviously available there. From a water perspective, proximity to the sea is both a blessing and a curse, depending on how you look at it. We use seawater and have a large desalination plant. We also run a closed-loop liquid cooling system, which minimises water usage.

The water that evaporates through the cooling process is clean water, and it creates a microclimate around Jamnagar that actually benefits the area. It is a fairly unique situation that we have created. There is also solar power available, so the power situation is favourable. On the connectivity side, we have a network landing station in Mumbai.

Layoffs are becoming a reality. Everyone talks about reskilling and upskilling, but job losses are happening. When you hire today, have your criteria changed compared with two or three years ago?

I would not say the criteria have fundamentally changed, but we certainly place a greater emphasis on certain qualities. We focus on non-technical skills, particularly resilience and adaptability. Those qualities are difficult to measure. You look at a person's track record, ask questions, and try to understand how they approach problems. Are they rigid in their thinking, or are they willing to adapt?

Fundamentally, AI is not going to take away your job. Somebody who knows how to use AI will take your job. That is how I think about it.